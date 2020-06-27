The new Maserati MC20, which will be presented in September, will debut – as is known – a new 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine with some really interesting innovations.

If we recently talked about Mercedes-AMG incorporating an electric turbo inspired by the MGU-H that the F1 assembles, the Italian engine will mount a Turbulent Jet Ignition -TJI-, also inspired by the current F1 engines. Something that will somehow connect with the past, when the Maserati were cars to beat in the first years of F1.

This V6 engine, which will allow Maserati to stop depending on Ferrari engines and thus be able to expand its production. It could have been made from an Alfa Romeo V6 block – the engine that is mounted by the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio – but adapted to receive TJI technology and be electrified.

According to Automotive News, it could offer almost 550 horsepower –542 horses, citing the ‘bliblia’ of the automobile industry – for the MC20 or the Gran Turismo and slightly less, 523, for the SUV.

This TJI hot jet ignition has been developed by Mahle. For ten years, the German firm has been supplying this technology to Ferrari’s F1 engine, being in 2015 when – at the Canadian GP – the current generation gave way. Ferrari’s engine department is likely to have collaborated closely in the development of the propellant.

The TJI system is based on the ‘substitution’ of the traditional spark plug by a ‘pack’ that includes the spark plug, the injector nozzle and a pre-chamber that has holes –from 4 to 89, properly calibrated and oriented–. Of course there is another direct injection system for the main combustion chamber.

The injection takes place in the pre-chamber – only approximately 5% of the total fuel – and when the spark is raised, a turbulent hot jet is fired that ignites the rest of the fuel that is in the main chamber in a fast and uniform way.

The data indicates that this type of ignition is 17% more efficient than the traditional spark system. Consumption drops and NOx reduction is spectacular when operating with ultra-poor mix; A notable reduction in CO2 emissions is also achieved.

This engine could be somewhat more powerful in the MC20, since it was leaked in its day that it would be over 600 horsepower in the ‘normal’ version and that a hybrid all-wheel drive variant could go well above 700 horsepower. Others suggest that the engine could also have an e-booster, an electric turbo in the style that the Mercedes-AMG will use, which could take the engine up to 800 horsepower.

Maserati also has a twin-turbo four-cylinder engine in the 270-300 horsepower range for its brand access models, which would be shared with other FCA group brands and possibly ‘mild-hybrids’.

