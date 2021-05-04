The enemy within. Trailer for season 2 of ‘War of the Worlds’

Fox Espaa TV presents the official trailer for season 2 of ‘War of the Worlds’, contemporary version of the classic novel by HG Wells that Howard Overman has developed for Canal + and Fox.

In the first season of the series, an alien attack nearly wiped out humanity and only a small group of humans survived. The invasion especially shocked Emily who discovered that she might have a strange personal connection to the aliens.

In the second season, our characters are faced with the possibility that the invaders could be humans. A fierce fight awaits everyone to take back the planet. But for some, the sheer desperation to survive leads them to consider sacrificing one of their own …

Daisy Edgar Jones (‘Normal People’) and Gabriel Byrne (‘The Usual Suspects’) once again lead the cast of this original series, which also once again has director Richard Clark directing the first four episodes of the season. For his part, Ben A. Williams joins to direct the other four remaining episodes.

La Drucker, Natasha Little, Stphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Guillaume Gouix, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan, Emile de Preissac and Alysson Paradis complete the main cast of this Franco-British production by Urban Myth Films and StudioCanal. for Canal + and Fox, which is broadcast in the United States through Epix.

The series is produced by Howard Overman, Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps for Urban Myth Films, with Overman creating and writing all of its episodes.

