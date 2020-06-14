Vertical Entertainment has released the North American trailer for ‘Ghosts of War’, the new film written and directed by Eric Bress, responsible in 2004 for ‘The Butterfly Effect’ with J. Mackye Gruber.

In his second film and his first solo film, the screenwriter for the second and fourth installments of ‘Final Destination’ proposes one of those promising crossings on paper: that of public cinema with ghost cinema.

Set at the end of World War II, ‘Ghosts of War’ Follow five American soldiers assigned to protect a small French rural area. A small rural area containing a mansion that had been controlled by the Nazis, but is now dominated by a supernatural enemy more powerful than any opponent seen on the battlefield …

Brenton Thwaites, Theo Rossi, Skylar Astin, Kyle Gallner, Alan Ritchson, Billy Zane and Shaun Toub lead the cast of this British production that will hit theaters in the United States on July 17, let’s remember, the same day that we no longer I will ‘Tenet‘…

