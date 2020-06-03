“Its great virtue, beyond the control of the subject, the interpretations, the solid construction of the narrative arcs and the management of the twists of the plot, is to be a series of espionage with a different and credible tone: Amoral, without grandiloquences or overexplanations. ” (Le Monde).

Returns ‘Office of infiltrators’, the Canal + France series that delves into the inner workings of the special department within the French General Directorate of Foreign Security (DGSE) in charge of training and controlling all the undercover agents and infiltrators of the French country.

Created, written and directed mostly by ric Rochant, this fifth season of the acclaimed series features acclaimed filmmaker Jacques Audiard (‘The Sisters Brothers’) directing the last two episodes which may well be the last two episodes of the Serie…

With JJA still serving as director of internal security, after taking over the management of the office and bringing order in his own way, the DGSE is shaken by the revelations in the press of the alleged execution of Malotru and the role they and both played. the CIA in operation.

These leaks awaken old demons in JJA, which increase their paranoia and start to worry their closest collaborators, Sisteron and Ellenstein. His obsessions join those of a new clandestine agent, Mille Sabords, who tries to get closer to the Saudi secret services while investigating everything around that scapegoat who was Paul Lefebvre.

Dead or alive, Malotru continues to confront everyone with his own ghosts and lead them to dead ends. Whether at Sina, Jeddah, Phnom Penh, Moscow, Cairo, or 141 on Mortier Boulevard.

The new season is starring again by the (ghost or not) of Mathieu Kassovitz as Paul Lefebvre / Malotru, who this season is presumably dead and / or missing. Mathieu Amalric as the scrupulous JJA; Jonathan Zacca as Raymond Sisteron; Florence Loire Caillet as Marie-Jeanne; Sara Giraudeau as Marina Loiseau; Zineb Triki as Nadia El Mansour; Victor Artus Solaro as the shy Jonas; Jules Sagot as Sylvain Ellenstein; and Stefan Crepon as Csar, one of the DGSE’s brightest hackers, among others.

This season he has a new signing in the agency: Mille Sabords, an infiltrated agent and the son of a Spaniard who has already worked for the DGSE who is very interested in the figure of Malotru and everything behind it. A role played by actor Louis Garrel (‘Little Women’), one of the best-known young faces in contemporary French cinema.

The fifth season of ‘Office of infiltrators’, considered by the specialized critic as the best espionage series that has been made in Europe to date, and one of the best in television history, will premiere on June 23 on Movistar +, directly in dual, being one of our featured releases in June.

