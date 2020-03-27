Wolfgang Wodarg, a renowned epidemiologist and former president of the Health Commission of the Council of Europe, Manuel Elkin, discoverer of the malaria vaccine, and Pablo Goldsmith, a prestigious virologist, among many other scientists, question the wave of panic created around the coronavirus and the disproportionate and counterproductive measures being taken in countries like Spain. Meanwhile, the media continues to completely ignore these voices, too concerned with counting sick people and those killed by a virus that appears to be the perfect enemy.

By now I suppose that more than one will have asked the following question: how could we survive last year 525,300 flu patients vs. 25,000 coronaviruses and 6,300 (flu) deaths vs. 1,350 (coronavirus) deaths without paralyzing the country? And how did we deal with it in 2018 that there were 800,000 cases of influenza and 15,000 deaths?

The average is 17 deaths a day last year (41 deaths a day in 2018). Although really dividing and confronting both viruses is not really correct, since, as the epidemiologist Wolfgang Wodarg has stated, the coronavirus has always been part of the flu.

What happens is that this time a specific variant of coronavirus was isolated and then a count of its effects, sick and dead people.

So the question would be: How can we talk about a virus more deadly and contagious than the flu if last year we had more cases and more deaths due to seasonal flu?

But of course, since last year there was no count and there was no follow-up of a specific coronavirus, it was also not taken into account if many people suffered from it asymptomatically and then transmitted it.

This new virus appears to have a tendency to cause pneumonia and to be more contagious. Nevertheless, in January 2018, mortality from influenza increased by 77%, registering, from January 15 to 21, 121 deaths in a single week. Was it a worldwide collapse? Or was there simply talk in 2018 of a flu with greater virulence?

The problem that the World Health Organization (WHO) has with Wodarg is that he is considered a world expert in the matter and, in addition, he has been part of the Bundestag. In fact, the epidemiologist has already requested an investigation committee in parliament, since, according to him, the same thing is happening as with influenza A. A case that he himself denounced in 2009 and that ended with an investigation in the Council of Europe.

British Socialist MP Paul Flynn, author of the report on Wodarg’s 2009 complaint about influenza A, concluded that “the declaration of a pandemic has been irrational and has earned billions of euros for the pharmaceutical industry.”

Along the same lines, the Argentine based in Paris Pablo Goldsmtih, virologist, biochemist, pharmacist, psychologist and an infinity of other specialties, apart from being a WHO volunteer for a large number of humanitarian missions, manifests himself.

“Our planet is the victim of a new sociological phenomenon, scientific-media harassment”, the virologist has vehemently denounced. Goldsmith also denounces that the panic that is being generated around the strain of coronavirus identified in China (COVID-19) is as unjustified as the one that was created in 2003 with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or in 2009 with the virus. of influenza A.

Manuel Elkin, immunologist who created the malaria vaccine, points out that “We are entering a meaningless media game”. He also warns that you have to have your eyes wide open but without panicking or in extreme and counterproductive measures.

Elkin has declared that the logical thing is to isolate exclusively the cases of contagion and to make a study of those close to the infected. That is enough, he declares, and the isolation of people and cities is a huge mistake: “Many scientists in the world do not see it as logical. There are many voices of protest that say that you have to be careful with the virus, you cannot ignore it, but not install a system of collective hysteria like the one there is. ”

Also Vageesh Jain, professor of Public Health at University College London, seriously considers the desirability of “a zombie apocalypse scenario that does not help in the operational coordination of complex public health activities.”

And he also adds that a block with these characteristics “is not only superfluous, but also introduces new problems. The first week of quarantine has led to crowded hospitals, food shortages and stagnant economies. “

These voices, along with other growing ones in the world of science and medicine, continue to question the validity of the panic caused by these extreme measures against the freedom of citizens.

Personally, it never ceases to amaze me how we have allowed ourselves to be stripped of our basic liberties. Those constitutional rights that have cost us so much and with which many of our politicians have, until now, falsely filled their mouths.

Reasons for panic?

First I would like to start by explaining how we have reached this situation in which, precisely, the means have been decisive. No newscast has spoken of the data that I show at the beginning. They only count the cases of contagion and death by coronavirus, lest people take off the screens.

What would have happened if last year the media had counted the 6,300 deaths from the flu? And the 15,000 of the previous one?

In the first week of February last year we counted 150,000 cases of seasonal influenza, compared to 20,000 of coronaviruses. It must be remembered that, although it was not news of alarm, the flu of two years ago was so virulent at that time that mortality was around 10% of those admitted.

So this continuous media phrase of all kinds of “coronavirus is collapsing hospitals” is highly questionable.

It is clear how difficult it is for health facilities to deal with a virus of this magnitude. But many experts such as the case of Andreu Segura, former president of the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration, believes that “the negative consequences of such procedures are not limited to those derived from interference and interference in work, the economy and people’s daily lives, but distract from the normal functioning of public services, including health services, which are subjected to unnecessary stress, as happened during the last influenza pandemic. “

In other words, it is not that there are not only means to deal with the virus, but that there are no means, above all, to deal with the panic created around it.

Towards the abyss to avoid the abyss

The situation we are in reminds me of that person, head of a family, who was very austere and who decided that his family lived in poverty to avoid poverty. Well in this case we live in alarm and collapse to avoid disease. Avoid disease to make us all sick. As if fear was not the true plague.

Now let’s put the case that someone who lives in Madrid tells you that they have a fever. What are you thinking? Indeed, coronavirus.

Do we all have coronaviruses?

Here a contradictory situation opens up, although, deep down, it may not be so much. Currently, in the Community of Madrid there are 6,500,000 inhabitants and about 9,000 have coronaviruses … It turns out that, according to the count maps, only 0.13% of Madrid residents have been diagnosed with coronaviruses.

Although we are convinced that we are going to find one or, even that we are one of them, the probability is low. Nationally, the risk of coronavirus is 0.05%.

Obviously the risk factor varies if you live in Madrid and dedicate yourself to mixing with thousands of people and you have no precaution. But with basic hygiene measures and responsible behavior, the chances remain slim.

Too it is true that there will be people who have passed the coronavirus and have not found out or simply endured in their homes. In any case, this would become good news since it means that the case-fatality ratio is lower than the one assigned.

Still, the newspaper maps put colors on the progression of the disease. But it does not appear that the maximum reached in that dark color (death tone) does not go much beyond 0’2%.

And the paranoia continues to increase. I also consider it a mistake to think that people are going to take responsibility from fear. Rather, panic itself causes worse leakage from other places. After all, unleashing an alarm of this caliber, people cannot be expected to act differently in emergencies than in supermarkets.

Before the media, the same thing happens; When people talk about “if I hit my grandmother or grandfather with the coronavirus”, they take for granted something that is highly unlikely but that the media have made it seem very possible (without this implying not taking action regarding the elderly). ).

On the other hand, what was once routine or not at all newsworthy, which was that someone had the flu or had a fever, now becomes something that is immediately told on the networks and by Wapp with the undoubted surname of coronavirus.

As I write these lines, the news on the news is that “three young people under the age of 65 die.” Already the consideration of young is suspicious. Let’s say it’s like this …

Was it news in the past year or year before that of the 6,300 to 15,000 deaths from the flu, there were several “young people” under the age of 65?

Going to the opposite side, the most curious of all, is that, probably many of us already had coronaviruses in previous years (we do not know which one in particular because it was not isolated to count cases as it has been done this year). And the vast majority of us survive without falling into chaos to stop the world.

Epidemiologist Manuel Elkin is very amazed when some politicians say that 70% to 80% of the population will be affected. “I don’t know who he will consult [Boris Johnson] when he says that but it amazes me because London has excellent infectious disease experts. “

And he clarifies that being infected depends on three factors: “The external cause, the virus in this case, the environment and, above all, the genetic component of each person.” That the three factors coincide in such a high percentage, according to Elkin, is impossible.

Hence, the contagion chains that are multiplied everywhere are not exact at all.

This, which is increasingly denounced by more virologists and specialists, would be a reason for tranquility. But calm does not sell masks or fill supermarkets or cause excessive spending on vaccines. As a first indication of this fact, € 810 have come to be charged at a Ruber International private hospital in Madrid for a test to detect coronaviruses.

Alluding to the most basic, in Geneva right now the price of masks is € 400 for a pack of 20 units (indivisible, of course). The production of masks has risen 8,000%. So, from there, to multiply.

Let it be clear that I do not question the work of the toilets (on the contrary, they are being victims of collective hysteria and of the virus itself), I question the negligence of creating an alarm state that is not commensurate with the risk.

It is very curious that when Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General announced the state of alarm, he also declared: “Our greatest enemy at the moment is not the virus itself, but fear, rumors and stigma.” However, despite growing panic, days later they declared it a global pandemic. With what criteria?

The file you surely did not receive

By now you will have received several times both the video of the girl who sucks the railing, the thousands of memes of toilet paper and many others of the style (blessed humor!).

Unfortunately you will have received non-stop hoaxes, equally fake audio of extraordinary quality and a long etc. Misinformation based on excess information. If you remove the filter of the critical spirit we get to where we are.

You are less likely to have seen a video in which Iñaki Gabilondo gave a revealing news about the last influenza A in which he denounced that the then President of Health of the European Commission, Wolfgang Wodarg, accused the pharmaceutical laboratories lobby of organizing influenza A psychosis.

Furthermore, he attributed to WHO the responsibility for this wave of hysteria. Wolfgang Wodarg, a doctor and epidemiologist, denounced that there was no reason to justify such an alarm. He also denounced that, since mid-2009, the criteria for declaring a pandemic had been incomprehensibly lowered.

In this way, continues Gabilondo, governments skillfully pastored by laboratories did what they were supposed to do; buy millions of vaccines. Today we know that influenza A has produced a tenth of deaths than seasonal influenza (I point out that the coronavirus has not yet reached even the numbers of influenza A).

The European Council, concludes the journalist, will open an investigation into the most disgusting business. The business of fear.

As previously reported, the Council of Europe investigated the case, and denounced WHO’s lack of transparency and its servitude to pharmaceutical lobbies.

As a human being and as a journalist, apart from feeling deep shame for what is happening in the media, I consider it amazing that none of them, except the newspaper El Salto, have worried about knowing the opinion about the coronavirus of the person who uncovered such a scandal in a case as similar as the one in question.

In the article of the mentioned newspaper, published at the beginning of this month, Wolfgang Wodarg insists that the panic measures that the different governments are taking do not make sense.

“In view of the well-known fact that between 7% to 15% of acute respiratory illnesses (ARDs) are caused by coronaviruses in each flu wave, the number of cases that are now continuously added continue to be completely within the normal range ».

Wodarg also denounces the fact that when it is said to become “something else” it must be by contrast with other data, but not by random or interested criteria.

Where does the error come from?

As Wodarg has shown on his website and in several videos and interviews, from 2005 to 2013 they verified in a study in Glasgow what viruses occur among respiratory diseases. This study clearly shows that the green parts that are the coronavirus have always been part of the mix. Here we can see it in the green areas.

He also says that the alarm started at the time that laboratories in Wuhan examined a new variant of coronavirus and those data were made known to the entire scientific community.

This new variant of the coronavirus was transmitted to the WHO and was promptly admitted. The German specialist complains that there were no previous tests. Then it was shared with the rest of the scientists around the world without having made relevant comparisons (that’s why it is not even known if it is really new).

“A laboratory at the Berlin-based Charité clinic won the WHO race and was allowed to market its internal tests worldwide at several times the usual price,” Wodarg adds.

The epidemiologist then asks:

“How is it possible that we know that this virus is dangerous? Isn’t that something we already had last year? How is it possible that it has not been compared to previous years? ”

Disregarding all this logic, the test was not even carried out on a range of the general population and he himself doubts its effectiveness. A sample of less than 50 sick people in Wuhan was chosen, with which the degree of people affected by coronavirus turned out to be very high and, in already seriously ill people, mortality increased even more.

From there, according to Wodarg, governments consulted their experts who, in turn, consulted the experts who started the alarm: “The rulers have been seduced by scientists who want to be part of this, who want money for their institutions and others who propose applications, studies, programs.” And he adds with irony: “I really want to help and gain relevance.”

Goldsmith is of the same opinion: “Communiqués issued from China and Geneva were replicated, without being critically confronted and, above all, without stressing that coronaviruses have always infected humans and always caused diarrhea and what people call banal cold or common cold. “

Darren Schulte, MD, CEO of the analysis company Apixio, has also stated that “the reaction of the media and many governments is going to do more harm to societies around the world than the virus itself. A damage that will also extend for many years. ”

Tom Jefferson of the Cochrane Nordic Independent Research Center says he doesn’t recognize anything new in the fact that a new variant is discovered within the coronavirus.

The situation reminds Dr. Schulte of the 2003 coronavirus crisis. China then took similar measures of isolation. The World Bank calculated that the measures against SARS led to losses of $ 33,000,000,000.

In this sense, Schulte is sure that the economic recession, the loss of jobs, the indebtedness of families and companies … and, directly, the forthcoming cuts in healthcare “will increase the number of preventable diseases and deaths for a period of time much longer ”.

Remember also that in the world between 300,000 and 650,000 people die from influenza while people go freely in transport, go to pubs, mass events are held … It is true, remember, that the Covid-19 does not have a vaccine but we must find “a balance between public health and safety and the consequences of disrupting daily life. ”

Therefore, he warns that it would be much more appropriate and effective to temporarily isolate people who are infected or have a high risk marginPut on masks in those cases, while the rest take basic hygiene measures.

In that sense too, John P.A. Ioannidis, professor of medicine, epidemiology and biomedicine, states that very exaggerated decisions are being made without a reliable contrast of data.

In fact, all seem to agree that governments are not surrounding themselves with scientists who really see the problem in perspective, with reliable and comparative data, with disinterested criteria, or with coordination with the rest of the world’s experts.

Mediated and viralized virus

Since in Wuhan, with its 11 million inhabitants, with constant pneumonia and all kinds of flu and illness, the alarm went off and a very sensational campaign began. The temperature of its inhabitants was monitored and already immediately, we spun any high temperature with coronavirus and, in turn, we related the coronavirus with a lethality that, in the end, will be greater than the measures taken against it.

To all this, the newscasts are filled with data without contrasting with other epidemics, with the desire to swallow the population on the screens without giving them time to think or react, subjecting them to stress and irresponsible psychosis in search of audiences and competing to see who alerts more.

What will not appear on newscasts either is that the Federation of Journalists Associations of Spain (FAPE) has issued a statement in which it “calls on all the media to report rigorously and with real, verified and verified data. about this problem, without resorting to yellowing or sensationalist approaches that can only create situations of general fear ”.

Also in this race to get audiences, image and privacy rights have been overlooked. Hence, FAPE also adds in the extensive statement: “[…] Let us respect the right of people to their own privacy and image, especially in the informative treatment of matters involving elements of pain or affliction in those affected. ”

Manuel Elkin himself denounces that the very name of a pandemic has done a lot of damage. “We have been ten years with around ten supposed pandemics”. Now he vehemently calls for “moderation in the handling of information, especially by governments and the media.”

“Normally the media increasingly have less scientific advice” and also adds; “They are not analytical enough and make any news a reason for universal panic.”

According to him, it should also be considered something very important and that is that “there may be a situation that an epidemic can spread throughout the world, be considered a pandemic and not have enough numbers to constitute an alarm as it happens with the coronavirus.”

It is also curious that at the 2009 Council of Europe hearing, the director of the WHO collaborating center in epidemiology in Munich, Ulrich Keil, joked about the new criteria for declaring a pandemic, commenting: “With the new criteria for a pandemic, Could a sneeze epidemic be declared? Yes, I could ”.

Exceptions to sensationalism

In contrast, Lorenzo Milá on TVE called for calm from Italy, providing accurate information and other journalists such as Francino (SER) appealed to Aristotle to apply that wise thought that “virtue is always in the middle ground.”

Also in this sense, esRadio, in an interview with CSIC researcher Luis Enjuanes, the virologist who has been investigating this type of virus for more than 30 years, when asked if he was worried about the virus (at more than 70 years old) answered : “I’m not worried at all”.

As stated in that medium, most people don’t consider threats globally. And as data says that in 2017 32 million people were infected by seasonal flu in the United States.

He also stated that the deaths from coronaviruses are much less this year and that “there should be no alarm at all because if not every year we should empty the supermarkets.”

That does not mean, he added, that you have to scrupulously follow health indications.

Many people are using the argument that this confinement is to protect the most vulnerable. All this while resources cannot reach every elderly person who is isolated, while abused women are locked up with their abusers, while many people with degenerative diseases are restricted in their treatments, while people with Alzheimer’s disease cannot see their relatives, while women who practice prostitution remain in the custody of their exploiters …

Who can measure the psychological, emotional, and physical harm of keeping a population isolated and away from loved ones? How has this affected our immune system? How many of the sick people are no longer sick due to the level of stress we have been subjected to? What will be the post traumatic syndrome of all this?

On the other hand, taking into account that in Spain the first cause of unnatural death is suicide; Where are the suicide figures currently? What consequences has isolation and lack of contact had on people prone to depression or metal disease? How many women have died from gender violence these days?

What if this economic collapse at the edge of the abyss surprised us by some type of natural catastrophe such as fires or floods from months ago? How many victims could come before a paralyzed system and a generalized panic on contact with the other? Will we have next winter or the next other edition of a new coronavirus?

No media or party has deigned to question it; only the coronavirus numbers matter.

If we continue with this strategy, the enormous crisis will hit precisely the most vulnerable people, starting with the poorest, unemployed, self-employed, pensioners … causing the inequality curve to rise to levels impossible to sustain.

I find it funny how easily people appeal to responsibility in the situation. But sorry, I don’t believe in appealing to responsibility after you have had the irresponsibility of creating this chaos. I consider that the responsibility is also to question negligent measures such as alarming an entire population before a much less evil than what we are led to believe.

I am not saying that the situation is not terrible, especially for people who suffer from it and their loved ones. What I am saying is that the flu, like many other diseases that surround us, bring us thousands of tragedies every year. It all depends on whether you put a constant focus on them or, on the contrary, you spend a proportional time in the media.

In Europe there are 800,000 deaths a year from environmental pollution. Could it be that we are losing the north of what is really important? Weren’t we protesting in the streets recently to reverse this massacre of the planet (and, therefore, of its inhabitants)?

Are we looking at the problem in perspective or is it preventing us from being blinded in our own navel?

Manuel Elkin declares almost as a mantra in his interviews that if we want to see the figures in perspective perhaps we should look at “the disproportion that malaria afflicts between 230 to 250 million people a year and, of them, die from 1,250 to 1,500 up to date”. So those killed by coronavirus in four months amount to one week of malaria.

Crouched in our homes, exhausted by fear and the constant spur of the media, we’ve made the virus much bigger than it is and, while, in our idea that nothing is too much, the powers have seen how wide Castile is when it comes to destroying our most basic rights.

I find it very curious how, until very recently, we protested against political negligence, corruption, and bank abuse, against acronyms that increasingly govern us such as the IMF, ECB, OPEC … but which are in no way democratic nor chosen by any people. Now it is the turn of the WHO, which, of course, has not always behaved exemplary in similar cases.

Now it turns out that the enemy of the people is a virus. And the whole mass to fight him. I’m sorry but do not believe it. As Dr. Karmelo Bizkarra says, human qualities are being given to the virus as if it were an invader, giving the virus the worst of humans when “it is the human being who acts on the virus and not the other way around.”

The less it causes me to think that the media have been the ones that have pushed the most towards a situation of confinement. Stay home to keep glued to our screens feeding on fear and alarm that justifies a next state of confinement.

Because, regardless of what happens to the virus, we will most likely reach a state of emergency (like Italy). So everyone consuming terror and television platforms while the army occupies the streets. Call me crazy, but it doesn’t look good on me. I am not against the army nor do I consider this to be a conspiracy to return to a dictatorship.

I only consider that I cannot happily accept the freedom to decide my fate, nor do I give up easily when we are directed to a state where people can be arrested if they are believed to disturb public order., kidnapping publications, executing house searches and prohibiting strikes, among other circumstances that supposes the state of exception (however much exception it may be).

Call me crazy if you also screech that yesterday we were on the street shouting to the balconies “Don’t look at us, join us!” And now we are from the balconies filming, insulting and viralizing as scapegoats the few people who meet on the street.

That, along with the catastrophic economic consequences of all this, should really alarm us.

I confess that I have felt very pissed off at the world. I’ve discussed this call-to-call and, especially, chat-on-chat with countless people. Bad terrain but, given the circumstances, he had no choice.

I want to dedicate this article to them too, if any of them has made it this far (which I doubt). His arguments, although the vast majority contrary, have also helped me a lot.

The truth is that I have felt a bit like In the invasion of the ultrabodies (film more than recommended for these times, especially that of 1956). Even with someone with whom I came to agree on a certain level of reasoning, the next day he called me saying that, apparently, he was looking for masks, buying much more than he needed or that he was worried because a neighbor had a fever.

“Seen what is seen” I add to the madness that sanity is very lonely, they seemed to say. After all, belonging is also very important here, even if belonging means denouncing the neighbor, insulting the one who disagrees … even if it means disaster and panic, it is less scary than loneliness. Hence the apocalyptic hoaxes run like wildfire.

I see that wave of madness pass and I hope that more and more people will get off it. Of course, I do not rule out that I am crazy.

Birds are heard in cities, the air is purer, the water is more crystal clear, dolphins and swans return to Venice. Nature regains its space. Maybe we should also think about how animals feel when we confine them in cages.. Perhaps we should learn a lot from this on our return. Maybe we should slow down our pace, settle for less to get more.

I cry, together with my partner, every time we go out to applaud the health personnel. And that gives me a daily shot of hope. Y me hace pensar que quizás despertemos de la pesadilla de la misma forma. Desde el sentido de que los otros no son amenaza sino la salvación.

Me llenan de fuerza las caceroladas de protesta, la población que despierta y reivindica. Espero que pronto el grito sea de libertad. Los medios nos han dejado solos ante la bestia que no es, precisamente, un virus. Pero con lo que no contaban es que en nuestra soledad, en nuestro encuentro con nosotros mismos, como la naturaleza, hemos resurgido desde mucho más adentro.

Y, por eso, desde este encierro tiro ahora este mensaje en una botella. Y desde que la lanzo me siento menos solo. Y tengo el sueño de que otros la reciban y, quizás al compartirla, nos demos cuenta de que en verdad no estamos en soledad. Quizás, de alguna manera, necesitamos estar más unidos y unidas que nunca para remontar todo esto.

Porque también he coincidido con personas últimamente que se cuestionan toda esta locura y tengo mucha fe en que el resto se empiece a bajar de esa ola pronto para sentir de nuevo el tacto, la palabra, el amor que nos evite la ruina interior y exterior. Cuanto antes mejor, y así no perderemos tanto y, así, iremos de nuevo a por lo que es nuestro.

El autor es periodista y esta nota fue publicada el 22 de marzo en diariodetierra.com