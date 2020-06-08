Jordi Socías (Barcelona, ​​1945) does not care at all. Neither his almost 70 years, nor the satiety that would be understandable after more than four decades as editor and photographer in weekly newspapers, newspapers and magazines. The only thing that has managed to hit the pause of this man raised in rock & roll are two crutches. He still wears them, two months after an unfortunate crash on a Turkish bus while working on a report on Sarajevo published last May in EL PAÍS. But there has been hardly any rest: in these two months he has devoted himself to preparing the exhibition inaugurated on June 5 at the Madrid gallery Fernández-Braso, and which will remain until July 12 at the PhotoEspaña festival off. An excuse to dig into your archives and bring to light some of your best-known work and a handful of forgotten photos.

Some files, by the way, little bulky. “From that image [señala una fotografía vertical de la Gran Vía iluminada en la Navidad de 2002] There will only be five or six shots. If I am clear about what I want, I will do it right away ”. That is one of his tricks to disappear in the middle of the bustle of the city, its natural habitat. His anonymous snapshots on the street, in the subway, bus shelters and terraces, which seem to have been taken in the same endless city (“Like Paris, which never ends”), may not be his most famous works. Compared with his portraits of Salvador Dalí or Pedro Almodóvar, of course, they are non-existent. But they reveal the photographer’s gaze without it being overshadowed by the protagonist of the image.

“It amuses me to see my name there, next to that of ‘Art Gallery.’ But if they think that what I do fits there, I would be delighted, ”says Socías, surprised by the idea of ​​being seen as an informant, and overwhelmed by being in the same category as his teachers. The photographer names Man Ray and Cartier-Bresson as references as if their visions of art (staging versus contemplation of reality) had not caused battles between two lines of creators. What he does drinks from both without complexes. “What I know about this I have learned by looking at photos,” says this self-taught man who ended up with a camera in his hand thanks to a correspondence course. So his gaze (“I see what others do not see”) is framed without prejudice between “the street as a staging” and “the territory of observation.”

The last twist was to add his experience as an editor to the cocktail of urban photographs, architecture, travel, portraits and various intimacies (“that’s a girlfriend I had,” he says pointing to a portrait) that make up the exhibition. His latest job is to join two photographs that, together, take on a new meaning. “It’s like doing double pages, really,” he admits, referring to his work in publications such as Madrid kills me or, since 1997, El País Semanal. In this case, the photo of a sculpture from the couch of Sigmund Freud joins the image of a twisted tree and illuminated by artificial light in the middle of the night to give rise to Freud, a composition dated in 2012 but made up of from previous images. The key, he says, “is not what there is, but what you are dreaming of in that photograph.”

‘Berlin’, 2002. 104 x 104 cm. Jordi Socías

In this “visual walk through the territory of observation” there is hardly any place for current events. Taken out of context, the image of the writer and journalist Juan José Millás in the gigantic Japanese sewer of the Edogawa river project looks like a gigantic cathedral. People on the streets of Montevideo chat outside of Millás’s interview with President Mújica, who also portrayed Socías. And, in a small room, four images taken during the Transition, from a group of passers-by with their fists raised to two soldiers during the coup d’état of 1983. “I am lucky to have experienced that change. It was of a gripping intensity. Now, by comparison, everything looks a little decaf. Although who was 25 to decaffeinate around … “, dreams the photographer. And his eyes sparkle in such a way that you almost think he has them.