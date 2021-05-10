The ending of the first Bourne movie could have been very different

Jason Bourne was destined to kill a very important character from the first film in the series, but they decided to change that moment.

Nicky parsons played by the actress Julia Stiles, was destined to die at the hands of Jason bourne in the first movie. But since they changed the ending, it has later become a fixture in the rest of the films in the action saga starring Matt Damon.

In the movie The Bourne Affair (2002), Julia Stiles plays a CIA employee posing as a student. In the end Nicky parsons has an encounter with Jason bourne and the plan is for him to kill her. They even filmed that scene. This is how the actress herself explains it:

“Yes, it was a complete surprise to me. I filmed a scene where Jason Bourne flips Nicky upside down against a wall and breaks my neck and from what I knew… That was it for Nicky Parsons! “

But the version that hit theaters is that during his confrontation with Conklin from Chris cooper, Bourne simply makes eye contact with Nicky and leave her alone.

At the time they did not know if the movie would be successful.

The Bourne Affair it raised more than $ 214 million worldwide with a budget of about $ 60 million. That is why they decided to make more films in the saga. Julia Stiles describe the situation:

“I think they expected it to be so, but there is no guarantee and at the time, Matt Damon was a well-respected and well-known actor, but he was not necessarily considered by the studio system as an action star and he was. At that time, Bourne’s first film was visually very innovative with handheld cameras. It didn’t look like your typical action movie. There was no guarantee that there would be four movies after that. “

Instead of signing a multi-installment contract, the films of Bourne they were movie-to-movie commitments. Julia Stiles He explained: “I think we would have conditions for each movie, if they do a sequel. But it is always up to the studio to decide ”.