The ending of Lost is worse than Game of Thrones, according to a survey – Tomatazos

If anyone believed that the name Game of Thrones was going to disappear after the premiere of the final episode of the series, they are completely wrong. This month marks 10 years since Game of Thrones – 59% premiered on HBO, and the network is doing its best to celebrate. But the celebrations have also come with news and, unfortunately, they have resurrected some of the bad feelings among fans after the end of the series, which was famous for dividing the public even though we could say that the malaise was actually general. To that end, the OnBuy.com site has surveyed more than 1,500 people to determine the most disappointing television finale of all time, according to Comic Book.

Do not miss it: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

What was the results? Surely many think of the episode “The Iron Throne” when it comes to the worst endings of series, and in a way it is understandable by the fact that from the sixth season some of the plots ran out of material to adapt. The events of the last two came mainly from the minds of creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, which caused a change in the quality of production and the fate of many of its characters is something that fans of the series still criticize.

With this in mind, it is inevitable to believe that said survey put at the end of game of Thrones as the worst of all, but the HBO production found competition in one of the most famous on ABC: the legendary series Lost, which aired between 2004 and 2010, with a total of 121 episodes divided into 6 seasons that were created by Damon Lindelof, JJ Abrams and Jeffrey Lieber. According to the poll results, the final episode of Lost, called “The End,” received 27.3 percent of the votes for first place.

Of the more than 1,500 votes in the poll, 25 percent voted “The Iron Throne” as the worst ending, and How I Met Your Mother’s “Last Forever” came in third with 17 percent. Among the worst endings were also those of the Sherlock series – 64% and Dexter. The latter is going to have a revival that will last ten episodes, so it could be a new opportunity to conquer the public, but we cannot say the same about those that took the first two places.

We recommend you: House of the Dragon: first official photos of the characters are revealed by HBO

OnBuy conducted a very similar poll in 2020, and in that poll, “The Iron Throne” was voted the most disappointing ending, with 87% of respondents voting for it. It is interesting to see the change that the opinion of users has had in this time difference. It may still be considered disappointing, but if we want to take an optimistic course, perhaps the opinions on the end of the series game of Thrones They are softening as time passes and the trend may continue into the future, although the public is characterized by being unpredictable at all times.

Despite the general disgust, the HBO production was just the first step in what could be a kind of franchise for the television network thanks to the success of the adaptation of the literary saga written by George RR Martin that has not yet reached its conclusion in the original material. As the debate continues about the experience that was the end of game of Thrones, the episodes of House of the Dragon, the series with which this television network hopes to recover the millions of viewers who followed each episode of the previous adaptation.

Continue reading: House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones prequel will have no violence towards women, reveals Olivia Cooke