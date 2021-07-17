The ending of Black Widow was going to include a different scene

The movie “Black Widow” has entered its second weekend in theaters with an accumulated box office to world level of $ 224.8 million Y 105.76 million domestically. The premiere of Marvel has exceeded the barrier of 100 million in this time of pandemic in record time, in six days, being the film that has achieved the fastest, as we say, in this context of pandemic.

As in any movie, there is scenes that stayed in the editing room. Those who tend to pay a lot of attention to the details, would miss more scenes of General Ross, or rather, of the Secretary Ross in the movie. Specifically, a scene that appeared in the promotional materials of he deploying a group of military. Thanks to one of those involved, we found out what happened to that scene.

Interpretation teacher Kurt Yue, who plays a lieutenant in that cut scene, explains that this shot corresponds to the movie’s ending, to a scene where Natasha was handcuffed and escorted to a vehicle:

… Scarlet is there, her family is leaving, she basically allows herself to be captured by Secretary Ross. Well, that scene, actually, we shot it all until the trucks approached her, we get out, Secretary Ross gets out, the six officers get out, we all get closer and she’s [haciendo gesto de comillas con las manos] arrested … I guess. And then they bring her in and put her in the jeep. We shot that whole scene, but they didn’t show it in the movie.

We don’t get to see any of this in the movie. After blowing up the Red Room facility, members of Natasha’s “family” board a helicopter with the freed Widows and leave. Instead of joining them, Natasha stays behind to confront Secretary Ross and the oncoming forces, who continue to pursue Nat for violating the Sokovia Accords in “Captain America: Civil War.” Or at least, we believe that is what happens. Before Ross can get any closer, the movie cuts and picks it up two weeks later, with a blonde Natasha embarking on a Quinjet to get her fellow Avengers out of the Raft, thus setting up the final scene of ‘Civil War’.

According to director Cate Shortland, despite filming the scene of the meeting between Ross and Natasha, leaving this open scene was always his plan.

That was intentional, because we wanted to leave the question of how it would escape, rather than allowing the audience to burn out with another fight. We wanted to leave you with the question of how she used her wits. Because it did. And probably, I would say, that he made an agreement to get out of that situation. But I do not know.

Via information | Acting Career Center | The Wrap | Deadline