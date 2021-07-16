The Endesa Super Cup returns to Tenerife

07/16/2021 at 1:46 PM CEST

The ACB announced this Friday that the Endesa Super Cup will be held at the Tenerife island for the second consecutive year, in the Santiago Martín Sports Pavilion.

After reaching an agreement with the Cabildo de Tenerife, the first competition of the year will be held the weekend of September 11, 2021 with the participation of the champion of Liga Endesa and Copa del Rey, Barça; the Endesa Super Cup champion, Real Madrid; the host and third ranked in the league, the Lenovo Tenerife, and the fourth classified, Valencia Basket.

Barça and Madrid will be the seeded in the draw for the semifinals, which will be resolved in the next few days and which will decide a tie to be held on Saturday, September 11, while the final will be played on Sunday 12.