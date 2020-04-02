News of scope within Spanish basketball with the suspension of the Endesa League until next order. The ACB had established April 24 as the return date, but the advance of the coronavirus in the Iberian country forces institutions to make drastic decisions. Given the lack of promising prospects in the short term, it has been decided to stop the competition without setting a return date and the situation will be constantly monitored. It would not be ruled out that it would not be played again.

