One of the legs on which the sanitary bubble that the ACB in Valencia has built is the strict sanitation and disinfection of the entire sports complex that encompasses L’Alqueria del Basket and La Fonteta. The objective is to minimize as much as possible any risk of contagion and for this, both the facilities and everything inside are disinfected and sanitized every night. Then, A certificate is issued to the Valencia Basket that certifies that the space is free of coronaviruses.

Nothing is left to improvisation. The 150 people who access the pavilion every day have undergone the corresponding tests. But the funny thing is that not only do people credit the negative. Why Cleanity company is testing any surface that is in contact with the players. The locker room walls, the gym mats … even the balls with which the games are played pass PCR tests. And for now, after two rounds of testing (of the three they will do in the tournament), all the results are negative.

BASKETBALL 19/20

ALBERTO IRANZO (DAILY AS)

“The analyzes of the balls are the same as those of the people. It is done with swabs, which are the sticks that are put through your nose to do the test, which are passed over the surface of the balls and sent to be analyzed by PCR, “he says. Álex Martínez, doctor in biology and director of the project.

But in addition to the tests, what makes this project special is also the night fogging process in which only two people, dressed in the corresponding EPI suits, apply chemicals that disinfect even the air in the smallest spaces. “The nebulization is carried out with devices that look like submachine guns, in which the chemical vaporizes and it stays in the environment. We reach any corner. In this way, the air and all the surfaces with which the product is disinfected are disinfected Get in touch, “explains Martínez.

Yes, up to four hours after this process, nobody can enter the facilities. This technique will also be used on the next campuses organized by Valencia Basket.