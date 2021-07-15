The Endesa League 2021-22 will start on September 18 and 19

07/15/2021 at 5:25 PM CEST

Sport.es

The 2021-22 season of the Endesa League, the highest category of Spanish basketball, will begin the weekend of September 18 and 19, according to the calendar approved by the General Assembly of the Association of Basketball Clubs, which has admitted Breogán de Lugo, recently promoted, as a new partner.

The ACB clubs have held their Ordinary General Assembly for the first time at the headquarters of the Superior Sports Council (CSD) that has announced an aid plan of 8 million euros to alleviate the absence of the public due to the coronavirus pandemic and the expenses associated with the covid-19 detection tests.

The meeting approved the incorporation of Breogán, the team that is promoted this season from the LEB Oro, as a partner of the ACB, in a campaign in which there is only one promotion and there are two relegations (Estudiantes and Gipuzkoa Basket) to return to being a competition of 18 clubs instead of the 19 of the previous year.

Antonio Martín, grateful to the CSD

The president of the ACB, Antonio Martín, thanked the CSD, represented by its president José Manuel Franco and its general director Albert Soler “for both the invitation to host the Assembly at their headquarters as the sensitivity they have shown with the clubs, “according to the ACB in its statement.

The Endesa League 2021-22 will begin on September 18 and 19; the first round will end on January 8 and 9; and the end of the regular phase will be on May 14 and 15. The ‘playoff’ for the title, which will recover the three-game format in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and the best-of-five final, will be between May 17 and June 25. The Copa del Rey will be played between February 17 and 20.

The weekend before, on September 11 and 12, the Endesa Super Cup will be played, in which Barça will be safe as League and Cup champion, Real Madrid as champion of the Super Cup of the previous year and the other two places could include the third-placed in the League (Lenovo Tenerife) and the host of the tournament, for which it has not yet been announced which will be the headquarters.

1011340

mam / lm