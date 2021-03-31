The endangered Iberian lynx lived in Italy until 40,000 years ago

The Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus) is the most threatened cat species in the world, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). At the beginning of the 21st century, the species was at serious risk of extinction, but thanks to the enormous conservation efforts of the last 20 years, the result of a LIFE program funded by the European Union, in the last census almost 900 specimens were released in the wild.

The work includes, in addition to jaws and teeth, several extraordinarily well-preserved skulls that have allowed the remains to be undoubtedly assigned to the Iberian species

At present, its distribution is limited to certain areas of the Doñana national park and other small redoubts in the south of the Iberian Peninsula and Portugal. However, the future of this small species of felid is uncertain due to the reduction of their habitat and dependence on field rabbit, also in recession and threatened by various infectious diseases.

Although the knowledge of the biology and ecology of this species have been key elements for its Recovery, its evolutionary history and its origin as a species was quite unknown. Now a study, published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews by researchers from the Sapienza University of Rome and the Catalan Institute of Paleontology Miquel Crusafont (ICP), describes some 415 40,000-year-old fossil remains of this species at the site of Ingarano (near Foggia, in southeastern Italy).

The work includes, in addition to jaws and teeth, several skulls extraordinarily well preserved that have allowed the remains to be undoubtedly assigned to the Iberian species, thanks to the details observed in the images obtained by computed tomography.

Lynx pardinus fossil skull (right) and 3D model of the skull and jaw (left) obtained by computed tomography. / Dawid A. Iurino / Sapizenza Università di Roma

The lynx’s extension was greater than previously thought

The location of lynx remains dating back 1.6 million years at a site of Gavà (Barcelona) in 2015 made it possible to verify that the origin of this species dates back to distant times. “Until relatively recently it was believed that this species had appeared only about 40,000 or 50,000 years ago,” he explains. Joan Madurell, ICP paleontologist, co-author of the study that studies the evolutionary history of the Iberian lynx since 2010.

The Ingarano specimens would have been much larger than those that currently survive in the Peninsula

“We believe that approximately 1.8 million years ago, coinciding with a period of ice age, the lynx was isolated in the Iberian Peninsula,” says Madurell. Here it would have had to adapt to hunting smaller prey, such as rabbits, and this fact would explain why its body size decreased compared to the boreal lynx that inhabited the rest of the continent.

About 600,000 years ago it was able to leave the Peninsula and colonize the south of France, where fossils have also been found over the last decades, and reach Italy, where it survived until about 40,000 years ago.

“We do not know what were the precise causes of their extinction in the rest of Europe, but they are not related to human activity,” says Madurell. Analysis of the fossil DNA of this species reveals that between 40,000 and 50,000 years ago its genetic diversity it was already quite low, which could have limited its ability to adapt to new environments.

Unlike the Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus), the boreal lynx (Lynx lynx) is a species widely distributed today in European and Siberian forests. Until the middle of the last century some individuals still lived in the Pyrenees that ended up disappearing due to hunting. He is a little older; it weighs between 17 and 20 kilos, while the Iberian ranges between 13 and 17 kilos. The Ingarano specimens, however, would have been considerably larger than those that currently survive on the Peninsula.

Reference:

Mecozzi, B., et al. 2021. “The tale of a short-tailed cat: new outstanding Late Pleistocene fossils of Lynx pardinus from southern Italy”. Quaternary Science Reviews. DOI: 10.1016 / j.quascirev.2021.106840

Rights: Creative Commons.