It is always difficult when a successful series reaches its end, fans want more and even creator Dave Filoni has said that those involved also want to continue the story, so Will there be a new season of ‘Clone Wars’? At last we have the answer that may be what any fan was waiting for.

‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ is a seven-season animated series that had a abrupt end in 2014 when it was canceled, but in the hands of Disney it could be completed until we reach the end we have today. This great success is a far cry from the sequel trilogy, which continues with divisive comments on the quality of the project.

The original plan was to tell the unknown story between ‘Attack of the Clones’ and ‘Revenge of the Sith’ and it was right where it ended. Although everyone involved is happy with the project, the truth is that the story has already ended and there will be no new season of ‘Clone Wars’, as it is important to continue, as Filoni, who could direct episodes of the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’, just as it did in the first one.

“I do not know. Personally for me, probably not. ” Filoni tells about continuing with ‘Clone Wars’. “I have many things that I am excited that we are doing looking forward. I think it’s difficult because I really appreciate the support of the fans, and I appreciate how excited everyone was to be back. I understand that they want more and more episodes. The people who worked on it, me and the team, basically all the leaders, were in the original race and I think it shows. We are truly grateful to have finished it. But I also think creatively, you always want to move forward. I think you might get caught in a situation where we are suddenly making all of these stories again, but where’s the end? I don’t want that feeling. I want you to feel that this had a purpose and it was completed and we find something new that is exciting. We have to wait a little here, but boy It was really satisfying to do so. I can’t even tell you how grateful we all are that people have been there to see and support him. Disney + greatly supported us in doing this. It was a great effort from everyone who understood what ‘Clone Wars’ meant to people. It feels good. I’m glad it’s over. “