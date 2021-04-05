The end of Today? VLA? They prepare a new morning for TV | Instagram

Come the joy and the Today to Tremble! Program, it has been revealed that a new morning is already preparing to join the TV Mexican, could it be that Televisa or TV Azteca plan to replace their morning stars?

The truth is that according to the YouTube channel Malice in Wonderland, neither Today, neither VLA will come to an end and less this last one after the recent merits; However, if they should start to tremble as a new competition joins them.

As revealed, TV Azteca prepares a new morning, but it will not replace the one led by Laura G, Sergio Sepúlveda, Cynthia Rodríguez and others; rather, it will be part of another television channel owned by the television station.

It was made known that Aztec TV It has a channel called “A más”, said television channel was regional in scope; However, it will be transformed into one of national scope and will join its other channels such as Azteca 13, Azteca 7 and ADN 40.

In addition, it was launched on March 21, 2017, but now, there are new expansion plans for said channel and this entails a new morning that arrives to debate the greats for the Mexican audience: Venga LA Alegría y el Today Program.

This news will be more than negative for the program produced by Andrea Rodríguez Doria and which has the leadership of Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza and others, since not only does it mean greater competition, but also, the Hoy Program is in a very bad time.

Just last week it was announced that Venga La Alegría was showing off its overwhelming triumph for the audience over Hoy. As he shared the morning on his official Instagram account, he had exceeded the audience of Televisa’s spoiled television program by 9%.

It has been revealed that since the departure of beloved producer Magda Rodríguez, Hoy’s audience has been falling apart from the unsuccessful efforts of Andrea Escalona’s aunt. Rumors on various occasions have ensured that the departure of Andrea Rodríguez is approaching.

Rodriguez was even said to be working with two star producers on the television station in search of strategies to regain viewership; however, it appears that they have not obtained the expected results. On the other hand, there are those who assure that one of those producers could replace it very soon.

Mhoni Vidente also pointed out that Andrea would leave production very soon, but she saw good things for her, since she assured that a new program is on the way and the reins of the Hoy Program will be taken by a man. The Cuban assures that there is negative energy in the program and that is why so many things have happened and they have not been able to raise their rating, she advised them to clean the place to raise the flight again.

The clairvoyant also shared that she had dreamed of Magda Rodríguez, who told her that she should tell Andrea Escalona not to cry anymore and that she should be happy because very soon she would become a mother. On the other hand, he stressed that he asked him to warn the production of Hoy, since something very bad would happen.

Some time later, Mhoni linked that “bad” that would happen to the case of Hoy’s voice-over, “Turry” Macías, who was accused by a young woman of having had misconduct with her even though she was a minor and receiving the favors that he had made her and her family. So far, what is known is that the young woman’s accusations are already official and she will proceed, all this while Macías continues to be suspended and away from the Hoy Program.