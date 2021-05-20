The end of The Walking Dead promises “things never seen before” – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

AMC premieres on August 22 the first chapter of season 11 of The Walking Dead, the final batch of the series. Fans are eager to see the farewell of fiction especially after those responsible for the saga announce that they will face “things never seen before” in the new episodes.

“The first episode is insane. I can’t wait for people to see it, ”said Scott Gimple, Chief Content Officer, during an appearance on TWDUniverse on Twitch. “Is big. It is very, very big. I don’t want to say too much, but we’ve done things never seen before on the show. When Angela, the screenwriter, started talking about it, I was immediately moved, “he added.

“It’s something we haven’t seen on the show yet. After the number of episodes we’ve done, that’s a very good thing, ”Gimple said.

The final season of The Walking Dead is expected to air in three blocks of eight episodes, with a definitive conclusion in 2022. Gimple previously revealed that the final season begins with “eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive reach and scale that fans expect from The Walking Dead universe “

Season 11 will show the survivors recovering after the war against the Whisperers. Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) is back in Virginia after years of absence, but now she must live with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), her husband’s killer. For their part, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) move on in an Alexandria on the brink of collapse, while the expedition led by Eugene (Josh McDermitt) will put the protagonists in contact with the Commonwealth.

The first episode of The Walking Dead season 11 hits AMC on August 22.

Source: However