can be found on Netflix. And when I say “Spielbergian” I am referring to those classic stories of the filmmaker that usually resort to an emotional soundtrack, to a protagonist appealing to our sensitive lacrimal and with a vital moral included that leave our hearts warm with emotion. “data-reactid =” 12 “> 16 ago years, Steven spielberg and Tom Hanks They brought their talents together a third time for the big screen (they would do it two more times again) to bring us The terminal, a very “spielbergiano” anecdotal tale that you can currently find on Netflix. And when I say “spielbergiano” I mean those classic stories of the filmmaker who often resort to an emotional soundtrack, to a protagonist appealing to our sensitive tear and with vital moral included that leave our hearts warm with emotion.

Making another movie that would make us laugh and cry and make us feel good about the world… It is an era when we need to smile more and Hollywood movies are supposed to do that for people in difficult times. ” [[Total Film]. Well the real story of Nasseri does not make us feel any of it. If not the opposite. Far from the few who helped him or were interested in his story, the world (in its great context) slipped from the fate of this man trapped in an airport lounge for almost two decades of his life. “Data-reactid =” 25 “> What was Spielberg’s intention?” To make another movie that would make us laugh and cry and make us feel good about the world … It is an era that we need to smile more and Hollywood movies are supposed to do that for people in difficult times ” [Total Film]. Well the real story of Nasseri does not make us feel any of it. If not the opposite. Far from the few who helped him or were interested in his story, the world (in its great context) slipped from the fate of this man trapped in an airport lounge for almost two decades of his life.

The New York Times announced that the director had purchased the rights to the story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the Iranian refugee who lived 18 years at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris to use as a base for your next movie. However, Nasseri’s name, also known as Sir Alfred, does not appear anywhere in the footage. They do not name it either at the beginning or at the end of the film, nor do they include a notice of those who warn that it is a story inspired by real life. As if Nasseri had not been the main source of inspiration when The Guardian revealed months after the premiere that the production had paid him “several hundred thousand dollars ” for its history (rumors from the same source say it was about $ 250,000). But The terminal she distanced herself completely from him. Neither Spielberg rescued him from his confinement, nor did Hanks visit him to learn the character. And after investigating their history, I dare imagine that, perhaps, the reason for the distance could have been due to the fact that they did not want the film with a message of hope to collide with the depressing reality of Nasseri.“data-reactid =” 27 “> The Terminal was a film that Spielberg developed quickly. A year before its release, The New York Times announced that the director had purchased the rights to the story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the Iranian refugee who lived 18 years at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris to use as a base for your next movie. However, Nasseri’s name, also known as Sir Alfred, does not appear anywhere in the footage. They do not name it either at the beginning or at the end of the film, nor do they include a notice of those who warn that it is a story inspired by real life. As if Nasseri had not been the main source of inspiration when The Guardian revealed months after the premiere that the production had paid him “several hundred thousand dollars” for his story (rumors from the same source say it was about $ 250,000). But The Terminal distanced itself completely from him. Neither Spielberg rescued him from his confinement, nor did Hanks visit him to learn the character. And after investigating their history, I dare imagine that, perhaps, the reason for the distance could have been due to the fact that they did not want the film with a message of hope to collide with the depressing reality of Nasseri.

Box Office Mojo) at the box office, Sir Alfred was still in his Terminal 1 bank, and there he continued for a couple of years more. “data-reactid =” 28 “> The sad thing about all this is that for him, the tape was a treasure. the poster hung in his corner and glorified himself for being famous, according to the director of one of the documentaries about him, Paul Berczeller, in the quoted article in The Guardian. And the truth is that he had not even seen it There are no theaters in airports. The film did not rescue him from his situation and did not justify his terrible experience. And while it was screened in theaters and reaped 199 million euros ($ 219 million, Box Office Mojo) at the box office, Sir Alfred he was still on his Terminal 1 bench, and he stayed there for a couple more years.

In the film we met Viktor Navorski, a traveler from the fictional country of Krakozhia who was not allowed out of New York’s JFK Kennedy airport because his country was no longer legally recognized. During the flight, his country had entered a civil war with a coup d’état and his passport was not recognized on international territory. And so, without understanding English, he was forced to accommodate his residence in one of the airport terminals. In this way, Spielberg created the stage to introduce the characters: the villain who wants to get rid of him at all costs (a customs chief played by Stanley Tucci) as opposed to the representation of human kindness in the figure of employees and passengers trying to help him and give him work. And it is during one of the romantic scenes with Catherine Zeta-Jones that we discovered that the reason for his trip was very simple: he wanted to get the autograph of a saxophonist, the last one missing to complete the collection of 58 autographs that his deceased father and Jazz lover had started out from all the “Great Day in Harlem” musicians featured in a 1958 photograph.

In the end, Viktor managed to get out of the airport after nine months of survival, going directly to find that missing autograph. After getting it, he no longer needed to travel or experience the country, it was time to go home with that smile that removes emotions so typical of Tom Hanks. However, as I pointed out at the beginning, if they had told the true story that ending would have been very different.

The years began to pass. In 1992, the French courts declared that they could not expel him from the airport having entered legally, but they could not give him entry permission either. Meanwhile, Belgium refused to redo their papers saying they needed him to present himself in person, something he couldn’t do because he didn’t have his papers. A real bureaucratic limbo. In 1995, the Belgian authorities decided to allow him to travel to the country as long as he agreed to reside under the supervision of a social worker, but he refused on the grounds that he wanted to enter the UK as he had originally intended. At that time, many media questioned his state of mental health, doubting whether the confinement and solitude of the airport had affected him more than expected. Even France offered him residency, but he also refused to sign any paper because he was described as Iranian and he said he wanted to appear British. A real frustration for lawyer Christian Bourget who spent 10 years fighting the bureaucracy to get it.

In March of that same year, he was transferred to an Emmaus NGO hostel in the center of Paris and his story ends there. Never again was he written about his whereabouts or what became of him. The last thing that is known is that in 2008 he was still living there. Whether he will have returned to the UK as he wanted, whether he reconnected with his family or how he is in physical and mental health is a mystery. Obviously a very different ending to the one that filled our eyes with tears with Tom Hanks in the taxi. “Data-reactid =” 43 “> Unlike the character of Tom Hanks who thanks to the help of others manages to get out of the airport to meet his dream in 9 months, in the true story Sir Alfred was in Charles de Gaulle until he was hospitalized in July 2006. It was the first time he left the airport since 1988 and, in the meantime, the authorities dismantled his “home” in the corner of the terminal He was in the hospital until January 2007 – the official reason for his hospitalization is unknown – while the French Red Cross unit that took care of the airport installed him in a hotel taking care of him. In March of that same year, he was transferred to an Emmaus NGO hostel in the center of Paris and his story ends there. Never again was he written about his whereabouts or what became of him. The last thing that is known is that in 2008 he was still living there. Whether he will have returned to the UK as he wanted, whether he reconnected with his family or how he is in physical and mental health is a mystery. Obviously a very different ending to the one that filled our eyes with tears with Tom Hanks in the taxi.