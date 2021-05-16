The end of the state of alarm triggers the desire to travel and a new type of reservations

A tourist checks her cell phone as soon as she lands (Photo: Sergei Malgavko Sergei Malgavko / TASS)

For many, the early morning of May 9 did not catch them drinking in the Puerta del Sol, but with a lot of plans in mind. Since last Sunday, Spain has said goodbye to the state of alarm and the perimeter closures, which has opened the door wide to national tourism. Free way to all kinds of getaways that in just a few days have triggered searches and reservations adapted, yes, to the new times.

The sector faces a kind of ‘tourism exit operation’ which has been launched with a price war to attract customers. The Rumbo online travel agency acknowledges that prices are up to 30% lower for the summer compared to previous years, something that has helped boost sales. The desire to travel does not go in parallel with the economic situation of many families affected by the crisis and it is something that entrepreneurs count on.

Commercial strategies go beyond ‘conventional’ discounts and try to innovate with tricks such as the so-called Flash Sale, a particularly low rate but with a shorter expiration period than the usual offers. All this, shielded by the cancellation clauses that have become essential when purchasing any tourist package.

“If we analyze the last two weeks, the growth in reservations in the Spanish market is 37%, but if we analyze only the last seven days, the increase is 62% compared to the last week of April” (still under the restrictions of mobility), points out to El HuffPost Davide Mara, Rumbo’s market director for Spain.

99% of the reservations made are refundable and have a flexible rate Information about the online agency Quehoteles

The growth percentage is even higher according to the calculations of the tourist data comparator TravelgateX, which dates at 77% …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.