The end of the sequel, explained

The protagonists of ‘A quiet place’ may have to be silent to survive, but there is no doubt that the saga created by John krasinski still making a lot of noise at the box office. Its sequel, ‘A quiet place 2‘, has reached Spanish cinemas this week after more than a year of delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we have finally been able to discover how the story continues starring Emily blunt, Noah jupe, Millicent simmonds and the newcomer Cillian Murphy (‘Peaky Blinders’). And now the question is: Does the ending leave a door open to a third installment?

The film picks up the story precisely at the end of ‘A quiet place’, but not before giving us an impressive ‘flashback’ as an epilogue where we see how the monsters came to Earth and the first damage they caused in the town of the protagonists. But those scenes are far behind: the Abbott patriarch (Krasinski) has died and it is Evelyn (Blunt) who must guide her children Regan (Simmonds), Marcus (Jupe) and their newborn baby out of their ruined house and towards a new destination where they can live in peace. Thus they find an old friend, Emmett (Murphy), who has long since lost his family and is now a hermit with little desire to take in anyone. However, circumstances will eventually prevail.

What happens at the end of ‘A Quiet Place 2’?

In this sequel we will see how the family members are separated in various adventures, expanding the limits of this post-apocalyptic world. On the one hand, Regan will discover a radio broadcast of ‘Beyond the sea’, and is convinced that it is a distress message from a nearby island. Ignoring his family, he grabs his backpack and leaves Emmett’s shelter, who will later be in charge of finding it and taking it home. Well, the second never happens: The young woman manages to convince him that this is his opportunity to make a difference, to help, to be useful, something he has not felt in a long time. Thus, he accompanies her on her mission, which is not without obstacles, from the attack by a violent group on the pier to the journey across the sea to her destination.

On the island they will discover that no one was asking for help. Quite the contrary: what they find is a community living with all the comforts and without worrying about whether they make a lot of noise. How is it possible? It turns out that monsters can’t swim. They are safe there. Or they were. One of the boats from the dock has come ashore with a monster inside, now causing panic among the people of the island. Many die, including the leader played by Djimon hounsou. But Regan knows that all she needs is a big speaker to put her hearing aid in, creating a sound that creatures can’t stand. They manage to reach the radio station on the island, where Regan manages to reach the microphone, broadcast the sound and immediately burst the head of the monster that had followed them to the studio, before Emmett’s surprised look.

At the same time that all this happens, Evelyn, Marcus, and the baby experience their own tense moments. At the beginning of the film we saw how Marcus steps on a trap that goes through his leg, causing a very ugly wound that needs medication as soon as possible. Also, the baby, who is traveling in a wooden box, needs more oxygen cylinders to breathe into when they want to keep him quiet. All this forces the matriarch to leave the shelter and go to the village pharmacy to collect supplies.

As he does so, Marcus makes things a little more complicated. With his battered leg he begins to explore the hangar they are in, discovering the abandoned room where apparently Emmett’s son used to sleep, and also the corpse of his wife. Seeing it gives a good scare and the noise attracts one of the creatures. He runs to the underground part where the shelter is located and locks himself with the baby in a security chamber from which he has to get out after a few minutes, because there is no oxygen. However, in the rush, he does not realize that the cloth that prevents the door from closing completely was not on, and both remain locked. Their only hope for survival is for the baby’s oxygen to hold for both of them until Evelyn arrives.. For a moment, the movie makes us believe that only one can survive.

‘A quiet place 2’ thus reaches its climax with three different situations with high levels of tension: the invasion on the island, the oxygen running out in the shelter and the face to face between Evelyn and the monster that separates her from saving the lives of her children. And everything works out perfectly well, in case anyone doubted it. Show us the last scene, which creates a parallel between the Regan brothers and Marcus: both approach the creature with the paralyzing sound (the one she creates with her hearing aid on the microphone and that he plays through the radio), walking firm and powerful to finish it off with a blow to the head. This game of mirrors in the distance puts an end to the film, suggests a message of generational change and leaves the story completely open for a continuation.

How is the story for ‘A quiet place 3’?

The end of ‘A quiet place 2’ completely changes the world of the saga. Regan has discovered a way to take his great discovery – the sound that paralyzes and damages monsters – on a grand scale through the radio station. For now we know that he has reached the shelter where his family was, which is several kilometers away, so we can assume that numerous groups of survivors could benefit from the same broadcast.

Now, it is not so clear how other people outside his circle were to find out that such an unpleasant sound is the best weapon imaginable. Since they must keep quiet, playing the radio at full volume doesn’t seem like a sensible option if they don’t really know what effect it has. Found out by accident? With that he could play Krasinski in a third installment to introduce new characters. Although it is clear who has put the protagonism in this sequel: they are the young people, Regan and Marcus, the heirs of struggle and survival, the generation best prepared to face this threat from heaven. We see it in that last scene: they both adopt the role of protectors while the two adults, Emmett and Evelyn, stay behind watching in amazement. It is an unmistakable image of generational change that transmits a message of hope for the future. While their parents had to find a way to survive at all costs, they can start to build something better. A life that is not based on survival, but simply living.

There is no way that Paramount Pictures will not go ahead with ‘A Quiet Place 3’ (and beyond), in addition to the ‘spin-off’ they have already announced. The sequel has been a box office success in the United States, and this open ending ensures that there is still a lot of excitement ahead in its story. What could we see in a continuation? After this strong finish, it seems that the Abbott are going to stop being on the defensive and perhaps go on the attack. Now that they have found not only the monsters’ weak point, but also a way to amplify what hurts them the most, the world could start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Will Regan and Emmett go looking for Evelyn, Marcus and the baby to take them to the island, where they will be safe? Will they go in search of other communities of survivors to share their discoveries? Could the series scale up from family adventures to national fallout? We will have to wait!

