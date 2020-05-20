Emotion, intensity and family. Three words with which the director and producer Alberto Pernet defines the nine-year work to carry out the daily series The Secret of Old Bridge without any interruption. Words to which now adds another before the broadcast tonight of its end: restlessness. An uneasiness at seeing how the public receives the closure, due to the circumstances in which they have finished mounting with the state of alarm due to the coronavirus involved, for leaving almost a decade of work and colleagues behind and for the uncertainty of the following professional step for all of them. 2,324 episodes in 12 seasons is the impressive record that this fiction leaves on Spanish television. No other series at the national level has broadcast so many. And almost always with an iron health in the afternoons of Antena 3 with an excellent average of 1,600,000 viewers and 15.4% of screen share.

In these more than two thousand chapters, 750 actors, 21,000 extras, 600 sets have been built and over 90,000 script pages have passed through The Secret of the Old Bridge. And working on the series from the beginning, either in front of or behind the cameras, there have been a handful of professionals such as actress María Bouzas or Pernet himself. “As a director, what you can enjoy the most is when teamwork flows. In this series, from the first chapters you realized that this had curdled. We realized that if we did it with good humor and good vibes, we could make it sustainable for ourselves. We have created a family, ”says Pernet, who began in the Boomerang production series as director and later became an executive co-producer with Luis Santamaría.

Antena 3 will broadcast the outcome of this soap opera set in a small town during the change between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries in its prime time, as it did with its premiere in 2011. The end of Old Bridge closes an era, so it has The series meant and by a way of understanding the industry very different from when it started, with streaming services on the rise. “The emergence of platforms has influenced the viewing of any material on open television. It seemed that the daily series were oblivious to this phenomenon, but this is not the case. Where there is a daily without advertising, viewing is more attractive than one that has it, but televisions live from that advertising, so now they have platforms. And some of the generalists have decided to practically not make daily fictions, like Telecinco ”, reflects the producer. “Of course, this has affected, but I think that the daily series still lack a twist, I do not know if it is the place where they have to be broadcast, or in another aspect. The future will tell ”, concludes Pernet.

The Atresmedia series has functioned as a quarry for Spanish fiction and actors such as Álvaro Morte (the Professor in La casa de papel), Megan Montaner or Andrea Duro, among many, have passed through its plots. “All this has been possible thanks to the work of a great team through which more than a thousand professionals have passed who have been an important engine for our audiovisual industry. Puente Viejo has been a school of technical and artistic talent ”, explains co-producer Luis Santamaría. “A daily series is very abrasive. You are working with twenty-one actors, some not as experienced. You have to be very patient, and I think this team did not erode like others. That was one of the secrets of being able to continue for nine years. An example: to tell interpreters, seven years later, if they want to come back to participate, to continue a plot that had been interrupted, and no one has refused to come. That means that everyone leaves with a good memory of having worked there, “explains Pernet.

2011 is already very far away, but the bet worked for Boomerang in his first daily series project and its creator, Aurora Guerra. “They wanted to do it with the highest possible quality. Bringing out a quality product set in 1900, referring to the melodrama of the beginning of the century and that transcended borders to more than 60 countries, has been a very great achievement, ”says Pernet, who also looks to the future with the hope that El Puente Viejo’s secret holds up well: “Hopefully it will have some replenishment one day and it can be enjoyed, I don’t know if it is in a daily or reissued format, because there are very beautiful things in the series. I think that the passage of time will place it in an important place. ”

The fiction now gives way to more contests on the evening grid of Antena 3 with the landing of Pasapalabra and the preview of Ahora caigo and ¡Boom! “The chains have to see where to get resources and Pasapalabra is also an important product. It is sad for those of us who dedicate ourselves to fiction to lose that gap there, but others will appear on the same channel, at other times or in other places. Boomerang is working in many spaces to be able to place his fictions ”, says Pernet.

The chain’s decision to end the series was made before the health crisis, which did influence how that ending was going to be. “The coronavirus cut us four days after finishing filming, when we already knew it was over and we had a script to finish it. Even so, we had a lot of recorded material that allowed us to close plots and even provide that magic point that must have the conclusion of a melodrama of this style, “says the producer. “The circumstances at the end were harsh due to the virus, we could not say goodbye to the technical or artistic team, everything was cut from one day to the next. Not being able to say goodbye is a little unfair. I suppose that when this happens, we will get together to give each other that hug that we lack, “concludes Pernet. At least the spectators will be able to say goodbye to the series in conditions. “Loyalty with the audience has been great. It is to thank them very much for the nine years that they have accompanied us. We hope to live up to the end, despite the circumstances. ”

