USA is resuming manned space travel with American spacecraft after almost a decade of relying on Russian assistance to reach the ISS. The era of space cooperation between Moscow and Washington is drawing to a close. For the past nine years, only Russia has been able to transport astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). However, that era of Russian domination came to an end on Saturday (05/30), when the American Falcon 9 rocket launched two astronauts into outer space, aboard the Crew Dragon capsule.

Launch of two NASA astronauts on a rocket built by the private company SpaceX

NASA, the American space agency, has not developed a spacecraft since the last shuttle flight in July 2011. In principle, this approach has not changed, as the Crew Dragon spacecraft was produced by SpaceX, the private company founded by the Tesla Elon Musk. The company maintains ownership of the spacecraft.

Aerospace giant Boeing also wants to fly unmanned space flights before the end of this year, using its Starliner spacecraft, and aims to start manned flights in 2021.

These events do more than mark the return of the United States to the elite club of nations that can transport humans into space, which currently includes Russia and China. If the Americans were also able to develop two different spacecraft capable of accomplishing this feat, he would take the lead in an unofficial race, and Russia would have to face a new competitor.

But in recent decades, Russia and the United States have not seen themselves as space rivals. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, cooperation between the two nations on manned space flights flourished. American space shuttles flew to the Russian space station Mir, and their crews also included Russian cosmonauts.

After the turn of the millennium, Russian spacecraft with American astronauts on board regularly took off from the Baikonur base in Kazakhstan to the ISS. Russia only gained a monopoly on space travel after the Columbia disaster in 2003, when the American space shuttle disintegrated minutes before landing in Florida, killing all seven crew members. Consequently, the US suspended its space flights for two years.

Even after that, Moscow had to act as a “taxi” for space travel for quite a while. “Russia couldn’t say no,” says Igor Marinin, a member of the Russian Academy of Space Travel. “It was impossible to keep the ISS operational without the Americans, because the Russian module could not travel through space autonomously.”

In the past nine years, there have been about 40 successful launches of the Russian Soyuz spacecraft with American astronauts on board – four times a year, on average, which would have pushed Russian industry to its limits, according to Marinin.

Nor was navigation between NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos always smooth, as an incident in the summer of 2018 revealed. A Soyuz capsule attached to the ISS suffered a pressure drop, a hole was found and had to be sealed. Roscosmos has publicly suggested that the hole was an act of sabotage and ordered an investigation. The Russian press, for its part, circulated rumors that the national space agency was pointing to American astronauts as the source of the leak – allegations that the Americans rejected. NASA later said it would support the Roscosmos investigation.

Another incident happened in October 2018, when a Soyuz booster rocket failed shortly after takeoff. An emergency system went live and saved the lives of the Russian cosmonaut and the American astronaut on board. In Russia, the incident was seen as proof that the technology was reliable. “The system has proven to be robust,” commented German astronaut Thomas Reiter, who had previously traveled on board the Soyuz spacecraft.

A Soyuz capsule can carry up to three people and, over time, Roscosmos raised the price of the “space ticket”. According to American sources, a return trip to the ISS used to be available for $ 21 million. The Russian agency recently started demanding $ 80 million. Currently, the Russians and Americans have agreed to just one more flight, scheduled for the second half of 2020, at a price of $ 90 million.

ISS: an island of cooperation

The political erosion between Moscow and Washington, triggered by the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, affected all aspects of the bilateral relationship – except for cooperation related to the ISS program. Only once, in the spring of 2014, the then deputy prime minister and current head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, warned the United States that the transportation of astronauts to the ISS could be stopped.

But that threat is a thing of the past. In a recent live chat with the ISS team, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the “effective partnership” between Russia and the USA. “There is a total agreement with the Americans,” confirms Marinin, but this only applied to manned space travel, and not to the commercial and military use of outer space.

Competition related to trade missions has increased. For example, SpaceX has been putting Russia under considerable pressure in the area of ​​satellite launches. In addition, both Russia and the United States are advancing military technology into space.

With the exception of manned flights, Russian space travel has long been in a weaker position than American ones. The Russian monopoly has made it possible to hide this fact, says space travel expert Andrei Ionin: “The final curtain that hid the loss of motivation and obsolete technology is now being lifted. The government will realize that the king is naked.”

The expert estimates that Russia will fall behind very quickly, mainly in comparison with SpaceX. Ionin also hopes that this new competition will force the Russian government to take advantage of existing possibilities to reform Roscosmos.

Vacant seats in Soyuz?

In the wake of the Crew Dragon flight, the United States is likely to reduce its cooperation with Russia in the area of ​​manned space travel. According to Marinin, the new American capsules offer space for twice as many passengers and are more modern and comfortable than their Russian equivalents, whose construction is still based on technical solutions from the 1960s. But he believes that the Soyuz spacecraft has a capable advantage to remain for a few years: its reliability, proven over decades.

ISS operations are guaranteed to continue until 2024. Until then, NASA will rely less and less on Russian aid to send astronauts into outer space. This, in turn, would open up capacities for Europeans and space tourists.

Russia has already announced that it will resume transporting private people into space in 2021. Marinin also hopes that additional capabilities will be dedicated to the development of the new spacecraft Oryol (eagle), whose inaugural flight is scheduled for 2023.

In general, the era of close cooperation between Moscow and Washington in space research appears to be coming to an end. The United States plans to travel to the moon again – a goal shared by Russia, which also plans to build its own space station to replace the ISS.

Ionin warns that the biggest achievement of the ISS program could thus be lost: the “invaluable experience of cooperation”. A return to nations exploring outer space alone would be a step back, back to the 1960s space race.

