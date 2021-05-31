the end of the mandatory nature of masks in public places

The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has just announced that he is going to ask the Government and the rest of the communities that the use of the mask in public spaces ceases to be mandatory as of July. The ad (therefore) has a lot of statement of intent, but gives the starting gun for a debate that was inevitable.

Because, as we pointed out a few days ago, the vaccination levels that Spain would reach in the coming weeks will closely resemble (or exceed) those that countries like Israel had when abolished the obligation in the country without causing any rebound.

The public conversation has been focused for many months on the vaccination campaign and the reactivation of sectors such as tourism (for which it seems advisable to have a low incidence), but it was about time that, with the population at risk already vaccinated, the elimination of restrictions is going to be the next great issue of the pandemic.

Time to remove restrictions

Day by day, the use of a mask is mandatory in public spaces and inside premises; and it is, even though a safe distance can be maintained. As we well know, it is only allowed to remove the mask in very specific contexts (such as sports practice or consumption in hospitality). In fact, despite the fact that outdoor infections are known to be much rarer than indoors, Congress once again made it compulsory at the end of March.

The big question is: “until when?” Until when will the public health measures be in force if everything continues as before? Because to the issue that García-Page has just put at the center of the debate, we can add many more measures. Some of them, like the masks in schools, have been publicly discussed for days.

Image | Gabriella Clare Marino