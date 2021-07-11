The end of the “free everything” Internet

Not so long ago, we all had a Hotmail. With a whopping 2MB of storage. Then Google came along offering 1GB of free email and after accepting that it wasn’t a joke, we gave ourselves over to their cause. And so online services continued to flourish, all with gratuity as a cover letter. Today we all shop online with the same ease with which we brush our teeth, but In the two thousand, a website asked us for a credit card was a major issue and not acceptable to anyone. You had to give everything for free.

Financing came from online advertising: yesterday glory, today survival. CPM (“cost per thousand,” a standard advertising unit for determining the cost of a campaign per thousand impressions of your ads) has sunk over the years.

At the end of the nineties and first 2000 it was skyrocketing, both due to the fact that we were still looking at banners and because those who put in the money felt that advertising on the Internet was a plus for their reputation, it was part of the brand image that they wanted to chisel, and that paid so well that allowed to offer anything for free.

Today that story is different: the CPM has sunk compared to fifteen or twenty years ago, the audiences necessary to stay alive are much greater, social networks and online entertainment platforms came into play, and also the importance of Google as a search engine .

Venture capital and subscriptions

The years after the free boom were those of the Silicon Valley boom, with companies doped with trucks full of dollars allowing themselves to continue offering free products at the cost of living off the investment until we will see when.

Dropbox allowed itself for years to have a critical mass of users who entered at the cost of free storage promotions with the purchase of any mobile, or by inviting other users to the platform, and it was enough. Even the traditionally paid software became free: so did Apple with macOS or Microsoft with Windows or Office, whose business model was accentuated in the sale of hardware, subscription environments and in the case of Redmond’s, corporate services.

Then the story began to change. Previously startups had to worry more about their finances, and The big technology companies took advantage of having made us captive of their platforms, such as Google Photos or Dropbox, to end the grace period and start charging us without much alternative. A variant of the Ikea effect: it pays me more to pay a few euros a month and not have to rebuild my playlists and online file system on another site that may take me to the same point in a couple of years.

Even the media, especially the generalist media, one of the last professionalized strongholds trying to squeeze the advertising business at the cost of being free for their readers, have ended up making the leap to the paywalls. Social networks, others that dance, have also incorporated models to scratch a few euros beyond advertising. Twitter with its Super Follow, Instagram with new methods for not-so-great influencers. YouTube has enabled paid subscriptions and Twitch, nifty to monetize, is taking it by storm.

The Internet of “everything for free” feels old and out of the way, like blowing a cartridge or rewinding a tape with a cassette

Even the download of content, such as movies, series and music, has also plummeted. The arrival of comfortable services with reasonable prices will be the main cause, but especially in video there is fragmentation of content, and despite this we live with the idea of ​​paying for more than one video service at the same time, or alternating with the the months go by. It’s the market, my friend.

Actually the move from the market based on one-time purchases to subscription environments It has been the key that has unlocked what not so long ago seems like a chimera: (almost) we all go through the checkout. Subscription fatigue is real, but the same has happened with every booming model: a moment of saturation arrives that gives way to self-regulation. Whoever abuses the model ends up being expelled by users who turn their backs on it.

In the meantime, We remember that Internet where it was taken for granted that everything was free, like someone who remembers things that no longer exist, like blowing the cartridge or rewinding a cassette with a pencil. It is already another time.