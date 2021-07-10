The end of the Flash will create a new DCEU

The new Flash movie would be setting up a new DC Extended Universe

Looking at the upcoming list of DCEU projects hitting both theaters and HBO Max, it’s clear that there is no unified direction yet. Almost all projects have “the freedom” to keep doing whatever they want, so at this point it’s probably best to break the established rules and start from scratch. According to Daniel Richtman, that’s exactly what The Flash plans to do.

Since Scarlet Runner’s solo debut was first announced in October 2014, the film has been considered an adaptation of the Flashpoint story, which has the potential to re-establish mythology as we know it. It’s clear at Warner Bros. that they’re willing to get as far away from the SnyderVerse as possible, and a reset to the original timeline is one way to do that.

Richtman has revealed that the conclusion of The Flash will create a new continuity in the DCEU.

However it appears it will keep the door open for numerous pocket realities to exist, which could supposedly include the SnyderVerse. However, DC Films’ slate of future projects reveals that there is virtually no chance for the various stories currently in production to come together.

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad won’t tackle the first movie at all, while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Wonder Woman 3 are headlined by stars hired by Zack Snyder. Flash will see Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton share the screen as Batman, with the jury still out on exactly how Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam fits, if at all.

On top of that, JJ Abrams and Zatanna’s Superman reboot will also be standalone movies, just like their HBO Max series, even if the streaming service’s Batgirl is technically part of the DCEU but looking to rephrase canon commissioner Gordon, so it will be a disaster for a while, no matter what The Flash achieves.