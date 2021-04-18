The end of the first season, explained

‘With love, Victor‘has ended its first season with an emotional episode of revelations and disappointments. Why ‘With Love, Victor’ premiered on Star and not directly on Disney +.

Be careful: below we comment on spoilers for the end of ‘With love, Victor’.

It was time for Víctor Salazar to say it out loud: “I’m gay.” With those words, which have been anticipating for ten episodes, the first season of ‘ends.With love, Victor‘, the’ spin off ‘of the movie’ With Love, Simon ‘that sought to explore a new story of adolescent’ queer ‘self-discovery at Creekwood High. A few years ago, it was there that Simon (Nick robinson) had to go through his own process to accept and share his sexual orientation, and now he is a kind of Pepito Cricket for Víctor (Michael Cimino), who, although he shares his same fears, is not so lucky at home.

The series, created by Elizabeth berger and Isaac apataker, adds to the equation a somewhat unstructured family: Víctor’s parents, Armando (James martinez) and Isabel (Ana Ortiz), they are going through a rough patch in their marriage after an infidelity, a layoff and a move to the other side of the country, which translates into continuous fights and the need for their children to help all they can to keep the peace. Also, Armando especially, doesn’t seem too open to having a gay son.. For all this, Victor has spent the entire season repressing feelings that have led him to make some bad decisions that have ended up exploding in his face in the final episode. Of course, we talk about his girlfriend Mia (Rachel hilson), the main harmed collateral in Victor’s story, who decided not to tell him the truth until after the spring dance. Give him one last great night, she thought, and then toss him the bucket of cold water. But of course, the truth makes its way.

The tenth episode of the series is part of that dance, where we live a domino effect that leaves all the pieces in place for the second season: Víctor’s sister, Pilar (Isabella Ferreira), who is angry because she knows that her brother has cheated on Mia, asks Benji (George Sear) in front of his boyfriend if he knows who it was, causing Benji to have to confess to his boyfriend that he and Victor kissed, in turn causing an argument in which Victor will have to intervene to say that it was his fault and waking up something in Benji’s heart so that he finally leaves his boyfriend and confesses to Víctor that he, too, feels things for him. The result is a long-awaited kiss between Benji and Victor, but Mia sees them and the truth is put on the table. And the drama.

As we can see, the spring dance turns into a bittersweet event, with Mia incredibly angry (with good reason) and Benji free to finally start a relationship with Victor. Oh, and let’s not forget Felix’s movie reconciliation (Anthony Turpel) and Lake (Bebe Wood), who end up becoming the substitutes for King and Queen of the dance, and revealing their love in front of the entire institute. The truth, if anyone deserves all the good in this series, that is Felix.

Despite all these events, the most difficult moment for Victor is yet to come: coming out of the closet with his family. And it is even more difficult because their parents continue to put their marital affairs at the forefront of any conversation, revealing when their children arrive home that they are going to be temporarily separated. At least it is not a hostile decision, but a way to find out if they really want to stay together. This news reawakens in the protagonist the need to keep his problems and needs to himself, not to add more drama to a home that is already full of them, but … It is time to say enough. Victor has learned from his mistakes, and one of them has been delaying a moment so much that he knew he had to get there as soon as possible the better. So he stands in front of his parents and his sister and blurts it out: “I’m gay.” We do not have time to see the reaction of his family, because the screen goes black and the season ends. And now that?

Elizabeth Berger spoke on EW about this ending:

“It seemed very important to us, from a character’s point of view, that he was able to say those words out loud. We think it’s a huge part of Victor’s journey throughout the season. Obviously, he’s such a good guy and someone who he’s so desperate to please others and he’s gotten used to putting his family first and his parents first, that at that point he really needs to tell them what’s been going on with him. We see it as growth through which he can say : “No, actually I’m not going to put this giant thing I’m going through on hold, I’m going to tell you how I feel”. So we felt really satisfied to have accompanied him to that place in episode 10 “

Where this first season of doubts and secrets was closer to what we saw in ‘With love, Simon’, with the second season a new stage will arrive that, now, will open a new path in the franchise. That is not to say that Victor will not continue on his own path of self-discovery, sure, but now we can also see how his relationship with Benji develops, how his parents deal with the news beyond the initial shock … Wow, quite a number of problems to fill ten new episodes that, according to their creators, are already underway.

