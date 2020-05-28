Season 15 means the end of Supernatural and we’ll say goodbye to Sam and Dean Winchester. But can you improve on the original season 5 finale of the series?

The end of Supernatural has high expectations to meet, because we have been with these beloved characters for a long time. Now the series is stopped due to the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus. So we will have to wait to see the epic conclusion that they have prepared.

The creator of the series, Eric Krikpe, had a plan that placed the end of Supernatural in the fifth season. The screenwriter, director and producer confirmed that he never knew when the series would be canceled and always tried to write the season finale as a possible satisfactory closure to the series. That said, Kripke’s time as a showrunner spanned the first 5 seasons and featured a general satanic narrative that brought the main story to a natural close. Everything had been building towards the arrival of Lucifer, but with Sam sacrificing himself, the devil was sent back to his cage in hell. The episode is still considered one of the best. So the upcoming season 15 finale of Supernatural faces the daunting task of overcoming the end of the Kripke era.

In terms of narrative closure, the episode that ended the fifth season titled Swan Song It was the perfect closure that began with the death of Mary Winchester at the beginning of everything. The family had already shot down Azazel, and subsequently attacked Lucifer, the villain behind the entire evil plot.

The conclusion will be very different …

While “Swan Song” would certainly have worked as a closing chapter, some elements of the ending would not be as satisfying. First of all, there is no great sense of legacy. The Winchesters’ personal story comes to an end and the brothers save the world without any external recognition. The next Supernatural ending is heading towards a different conclusion. Over the past 10 seasons, Winchester’s reputation and influence has grown exponentially, and the gang has befriended angels, demons, humans, and vampires during that time. Most importantly, Sam and Dean have been acting as surrogate parents for Lucifer’s son Jack. This suggests a series finale with a much grander legacy for the Winchester brothers: saving the world and improving it.

Another element of “Swan Song” that would not work as a final episode of Supernatural is the fate of the Winchesters, with Sam in hell and Dean surviving him. Whatever happens to the Winchester brothers, the same must happen to both of them. Even in Season 5 of Supernatural, it was clear that one living brother would always go to hell and return (literally) to resurrect the other. Which would inevitably lead to more problems in the future. Both Sam and Dean live both or both die, otherwise Supernatural can never really end. As for whether the Winchesters survive the end of Supernatural, surely the most conclusive ending would be no.

The expectation is high.

If the Winchesters are still alive when the end of Supernatural comes, viewers know the brothers will continue their hunting adventures. Season 15 can enhance the original season 5 finale by having both Winchesters honor their demise, thus drawing a firm and emotional line for such beloved characters.