The end of Stevens’ Celtics, the project that Kyrie destroyed

What happened in Boston is over. After many comings and goings, legitimate hopes, pretenses of greatness and dreams of redemption, an era at the Celtics is ending. A little inside the history of one of the two quintessential NBA teams (the other being the Lakers, of course), but an important one, after all. One that began with a coach from Butler University and ended the aforementioned in the offices, a myth like Danny Ainge heading into an eternally postponed underground and the feeling, before growing and now notorious, that it has been Kyrie Irving, with the help of successes, errors and horrors, the one who put in check a process that has ended in mate. Nothing and nobody has been able to save the furniture in a fateful season, the last of the technician at the head of the franchise. And now, that squad that arrived just after the big three, that of the 2008 ring, will have to face an uncertain future with the feeling that of the last eight years, you can get a lot of good things … if we weren’t talking about the Celtics, the team of the 17 rings, but the one with only one title in the last 35 years.

The tradition, idiosyncrasy and culture of the Celtics is unmatched within the NBA. From Bill Russell’s 11 rings emerged the two from the 70s, and from there, the three from the 80s, with a myth for Larry Bird who headed to his native Indiana after retiring as a player and abandon a Garden that has his shirt but not his presence. That’s precisely where Stevens came from, who led the State University to the first two NCAA finals in history; and consecutively. In the first, he fell to Duke and in the second, to Connecticut. Two premonitory defeats that would begin to forge a legacy that then included two conference Coach of the Year titles, and now has almost a curse: that of almost, almost, almost to success. And in the end, in that almost, is where the failure has been forged. Because in the NBA it is not enough to touch glory, you have to conquer it. And three Conference finals with seven consecutive playoff appearances are, it must be emphasized, a supreme baggage … in any franchise other than the Celtics, the entity that has walked hand in hand with success until 35 years ago, to later be abandoned at their mercy by those titles that are always, of course, difficult to obtain .. As much as in the prehistory of the League, Bill Russell tried to convince us otherwise.

The Celtics ends a project with wickers, looking to the future, which still has a path and possibilities of arrangement, but which has remained with the honey on its lips, the loaded shotgun and the thirst for titles, not at all quenched. The Celtics were, and are, an NBA institution suffering from a gargantuan trophy crisis, but that has survived the passage of time with a tradition that Red Auerbach started and Danny Ainge continued: betting on the same block and surrounding it with pieces that invite victory, having a long-term coach, and connecting with the Garden, the track that has seen its fans change (the price increase), but that has also made its players strong with Stevens on the bench: 0-2 in 2015, 2-1 in 2016, 5-5 in 2017 and 10- 1 in 2018, that year in which only LeBron James was able to undermine the resistance of a field that he was unbeaten until, in the seventh game, the King conquered him (with 35 + 15 + 9 …). Even this season, decimated by everything and everyone, they became strong and won their first home game against the almighty Nets. And last year, in that bubble that changed everything so that nothing would change, they suffered without a field advantage and fell two victories away from facing each other in the Finals with the eternal rival, some Lakers who prevailed and equaled the 17 green titles, to make the throne a shared place.

Ainge’s conservatism

From minor misses to legitimate hits, Danny Ainge has been a fundamental character in the history of the Celtics, whether sharing a team with that squad led by Larry Bird that conquered three rings in the 80s (Ainge participated in two), as assuming the role of visible head of the offices after the physical deterioration of Auerbach, who gave him the controls in 2003 and died three years later, one before Ainge’s greatest success as a manager: he was the person who managed to bring together one of the most iconic big threes ever (Allen, Pierce and Garnett), bet for a culture of continuity despite a catastrophic season (he endured Doc Rivers, who had achieved 33 and 24 victories in the last two years, and made him the coach of Ubuntu and the 2008 ring), and have an almost social commitment to an aging group that he only agreed to transfer in 2013, when he had no choice but to think with his head before his heart, and take advantage of the rush and greed of a man named Prokhorov to bring together draft rounds from which the current group has emerged: Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart … And also people who, of course, are gone, like Rozier and company.

Ainge only changed his tactic to rescue Kyrie from LeBron’s clutches (or so the point guard thought), so that he would trade Ohio for Boston and find no one to hold back his ego as much as Cleveland. Him and Gordon Hayward, injured in his debut (precisely against the Cavs, in 2017) and then turned into Stevens’ right eye and the target of a Marcus Smart that exploded against him in the bubble. The two times the boss has dared to step forward to turn a promising project into a winner, he has come face to face with an uncomfortable reality that has caused an infuriating continuity in a conservatism that has ended up being his undoing. Anthony Davis rang without luck, free agents changed teams without considering an arrival in Massachusetts that never happened, and the winter markets ended up being mocked after constant rumors that placed half of the players in Boston, only to be left with two spans of noses.

What curled the loop the most was the failure in the latter market, after a summer in which the Celtics went from being two victories from the Finals to not strengthening the team. He did not arrive at the high wing or the dominant center, who has been conspicuous by his absence since Al Horford’s departure. And the string of untouchables followed one another (Ainge did not want to trespass on anyone) while rumors leaked that placed the possibility that James Harden would have had options to finish in the green team. Ainge did not want to negotiate to transfer us to his staff (too big in any negotiation) and everything came to nothing before the franchise entered the worst part of the season and the project, with Stevens’ speech worn out, more rumors that put him back at Butler University and the coach himself burned since in the bubble he went from being the heir of Popovich to, simply, a good coach of bad teams who could not with Erik Spoelstra in the moment of truth. As much as there was no field advantage.

An uncertain future

It’s hard to say, as much as the incumbent lies, that this is the end of the Stevens era. The coach will continue to be linked to the Celtics, but changes benches for offices with no previous experience in that area. Ainge says goodbye, to the franchise of his life and who knows if to the NBA, and tradition dictates that a new continuation project be started with an almost immovable culture and without which it is impossible to understand the best league in the world. And even so, it would not be entirely correct to say that the next project is totally new. Tatum, as it should be, is already in his own right one of the best players in the North American competition, and also the face of some Celtics that will keep him (and Jaylen Brown, we’ll see if Marcus Smart), but what he should do a new remodel. First with the coach position, for which there are no tracks beyond the typical ones: the step that Becky Hammon has not yet taken, a Jason Kidd (incomprehensibly) always in the pools, and many names without any specificity, beyond the rumor that they want to sign a black coach.

Second, doing in the offices what Ainge did not want or could not do, to get that pivot that never arrives, that forward that neither and that horde of players that surround Tatum beyond those arrivals that have not worked at all, Kemba Walker at the helm (Jeff Teague, already out of the team, we better not mention him). Carsen Edwards, Pitchard, Edwards, Neismith and company may be the jewel of the future or transfer material, and the other thing that remains to be discovered will be Stevens’ intrusion into tactics (like Riley in the Heat with Spoelstra, especially in the beginning) or if there will be total independence between benches and offices. That, and if the Celtics will base this year on a mere bump and position themselves as the team of the near future in the East, Or they will have to start almost from scratch and seek long-term success in a Conference where, remember, succeeding is easier than in the West., a fact that (unfortunately for them) delves deeper into the wound.

The Celtics go to the thinking corner with decisions already made and others to be made, with the project in check and the bitter memory of a man named Kyrie. With what could be and was not, but can still be made possible. And with a tradition spanning 17 rings, to Bill Russell, to Larry Bird, the memory of the big three and now, an identity crisis that they will have to solve quickly so as not to lose completely the name that identifies them and the culture that made them become the greatest sports entity of all time. Time for reflection, changes and many things to do in the Celtics, where Steves will continue to play a fundamental role, Tatum will be the face of a new project that is not so much and the memory of Kyrie a thorn to be removed before future times that better are expected. The Celtics have to move and change a worrying dynamic. And they have wickers for them. The rest, we’ll see. At the moment, what they have discovered is what they made seem simple at the beginning of their existence, but that in the end, sooner or later, everyone learns in the NBA: winning is not easy. It never is.