The end of season 4, explained

‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ends its season 4 with a violent scene to remember and many questions yet to be answered. All the news about ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. When will ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ end?

In the final episode of the fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘, June Osborne faces a difficult decision: turn the page or seek revenge. Those who have been following the series since its inception know the answer perfectly even before the protagonist herself, played by a powerful Elisabeth moss. In a season that has changed the rules of the game in history, the outcome has been forceful, rabid and tremendously bloody. Also quite satisfying.

The episode had a clear axis: the abuser-victim relationship between Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and June Osborne. In the first scene we see them dancing in the Jezebel club in slow motion, an image (and a sequined dress) that brings us memories of the first season, and we hear the voice-over of the protagonist reminding herself that she has to smile. , that he has to pretend that he likes her, that his life is at stake at all times. The aftermath of this time of terror and abuse are dotting the episode, at the same time that she understands that she can never be the happy mother and wife who leaves her trauma behind. No, at least, if you don’t carry out the vengeful plan that will lead us to one of the most surprising moments of the series.

HBO

But first, it is worth putting in value everything this season 4 has brought us: the death of the Resistance, June escaping from Gilead after experiencing the Chicago bombings, the arrival in Canada and the encounter in court with the Waterfords, the complicated relationship with her husband Luke (OT Fagbenle), Serena’s miraculous pregnancy (Yvonne Strahovski), the resurgence of Aunt Lydia’s power (Ann dowd) and Janine’s return (Madeline brewer) to the ‘outfit’ (but not chores) as a maid … And finally the coup de grace that shakes the story: the possibility of Fred Waterford getting immunity and get free thanks to the valuable information you are providing to the Canadian government.

Upon hearing this news, June goes into a rage. “Perhaps what he is giving them is more valuable than what he took from me”, he says at a certain moment, in which there is an internal debate between acceptance or the call to arms. He decides to meet Commander Waterford alone, who produces a kind of apology and a tepid declaration of regret, while admitting that he misses Offred at times. She plays along, but getting in the car on the way home offers us a spoiler: “I’m going to hang him on the wall”.

True to the rebel leader essence she exhibited in her years at Gilead, June devises a plan: contact Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), who has gained enough influence in the criminal state, to offer him an exchange between Fred Waterford, who is very excited because he is revealing important secrets, and more than twenty women. The protagonist manages to put the Canadian representative, Mark Tuello (Sam jaeger), in a bind. Or is he going to tell you to your face that the life of Waterford is worth more than that of 22 women? Perhaps his testimony, his experience, was not enough for them to let go of such a succulent source of information, but it would certainly be a scandal if they missed the opportunity of such a rescue.

HBO

June has played her cards well. Canada makes the exchange. But there is still one last surprise. When he is handed over to Gilead, Commander Lawrence welcomes him, but it is Nick (Max minghella) who takes it and finally leaves it in the middle of the forest. June appears there, and she is not alone: ​​dozens of women appear with their flashlights as true angels of revenge. To force him to feel the pain they felt, they turn their execution into a chase through the woods, and then a beating death. We see an overhead shot with the lights of the lanterns perfectly placed in a circle around the slaughter, just as the maids were when they had to stone one of their own. A tremendously symbolic parallel for a violent and bloody moment to the rhythm of ‘You don’t own me’. An absolute catharsis and the last goodbye to the character played by Fiennes. Later we will see that they have hung the body on a wall, with a phrase that fans will recognize: “Nolite te bastardes carborundorum”. Namely: “Don’t let the bastards dust you off”.

And Serena? We see her downloading the Zoom app onto her laptop, waiting for Fred to call her from Geneva, where she should have gotten her freedom. But, as we know, that will not happen. Out in the hall, a messenger opens an envelope addressed to her, undoubtedly packed by June: Inside she wears Fred’s finger and her engagement ring. Is this your way of saying: are you next? Probably. Mrs. Waterford was an accomplice (and also the author) of the terrible torture suffered by the protagonist in Gilead, and It doesn’t look like his revenge is going to stop in this intense season finale. There is anger within the character, who this season has begun to tread that line that separates a righteous heroine from a person consumed by their own demons. From what seems to be hinting at the last scene, Luke has had enough. The cracks in their relationship seem irreparable.

HBO

Many questions are now on the table. This latest episode has focused on those dynamics and pending issues between the late Waterford and the protagonist, but has left other characters out of his narrative: What will happen to Janine now that she’s been sucked back into the Gilead system? Is Aunt Lydia breaking her strong convictions to become the key to the end of terror? And what about Esther Keyes (McKenna Grace), what does a new and young June look like rebelling against what they try to impose on her? Is Commander Lawrence really an ally of Gilead or does he have a plan under his hat? Is there redemption for Nick after all he has done, all the lives he has taken, in the name of Gilead? To answer them, we will have to wait for the Fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ already confirmed.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io