The end of season 1, explained

Spoilers for ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 1, below:

Planning the first season of ‘Shadow and Bone’ must not have been an easy task. Not only were there many fan expectations to deal with, but the creators set themselves the difficult task of combining two separate stories into one. Fortunately, Eric Heisserer and his team were able to successfully incorporate the characters from ‘Six of Crows’, bringing these two books together without detracting from the impact of the main story.

Of course, since the Ravens we meet here are younger than their literary counterparts, this means that the ending of ‘Shadow and Bone’ still has to factor in their future stories as it prepares for Leigh Bardugo’s sequel, ‘Siege and storm ‘.

Plenty to handle for even the most powerful Grisha, so join us as we dive headfirst into The Shadow and find out how all these moving parts shaped the ‘Shadow and Bone’ season 1 finale.

‘Shadow and Bone’ T1: Ending Explained

Every time our heroes enter ‘The Shadow’, people die, and General Kirigan’s journey here in the end is no exception. Thanks to that rude connection he forged using deer antlers, Kirigan uses Alina’s power to create a tunnel of light that grants her safe passage in the dark. The dark heretic says his goal is to bring down The Shadow, but as we already know, he cannot be trusted.

Meanwhile, the Ravens discover that they are not the only ones who have sneaked aboard the ship. Below deck they meet Malyen, another stowaway who dared to venture into The Shadow.

As this happens, the soldiers gather on the other side of The Shadow, hoping to kill all the Grisha on board, including Kirigan. They want The Shadow to remain to maintain their independence, but things don’t go according to plan when the Dark Heretic pushes the boundaries and wraps his home within it.

A fight ensues, and during it, Inej manages to throw a knife at the General, but now he is too powerful. “It will take more than this,” he yells. And with this, he plunges the ship into darkness.

In the midst of all this chaos, the Deer appears to Alina in a vision, reminding her that she was chosen to be the Summoner of the Sun, not Kirigan, which means that only she can claim the power of the Deer, despite the fact that he was the one who killed him.

Your first words to me were, ‘What are you?’ Well, this is who I am.

With these words, Alina essentially saves the day, using her powers to overcome Kirigan’s control. In a fitting ending, the Volcra he helped create attacked Kirigan and seemingly devoured him. Apparently…

Soon after, Alina, Mal, and the Ravens successfully reach the other side of The Shadow, vowing to end it once and for all. “You’ll take her down,” Mal tells Alina. “Just not today.”

Alina purchases the Silence of the Raven with a royal jewel that Kaz uses to keep Inej free and out of the Menagerie as promised. In direct contrast to this, Nina hands over Matthias for his own good, protecting him by turning the tables to make him a prisoner. It sounds fair, but Matthias is angry nonetheless.

The ending ends with Alina and Mal running away – “It’s you and me now, just like the old days” – but just as they celebrate Kirigan’s death, we see him come out of The Shadow. And this time, he has company. “Follow me,” he whispers to the Volcra now under his command as they leave the shadows behind and into the light.

‘Shadow and Bone’: What awaits us in season 2 ‘?

Digital Spy had a chance to chat with Ben Barnes, of course we had to ask him about that final scene and what this suspense means for Kirigan in season two.

“Obviously he has a different kind of power now,” says Barnes. “He is someone who has had an army and has been in charge of this medieval hierarchy, someone who is revered and feared. But now he is even more alone, with a handful of vendettas and a group of people trying to kill him.”

However, it is not all bad news for him. “He’s kind of all-powerful now. He just has to think of something dark, and it will happen. So it will be interesting to see what characters we find him interacting with in the future.”

Ben told us that he is a huge fan of the books, so naturally his thoughts soon turn to the source material.

There is great potential, because I think in the books, he becomes a little more representative of something dark in Alina’s head, something touchy and manipulative. He exists in your head. But that makes it not very physical. I’d be interested to see what the show does in terms of keeping it … Human.

Without spoiling too much, the synopsis for the second book also shows Kirigan’s newfound power, along with a whole new set of problems for Alina. Although the series deviates quite a bit from the source material, there are likely a lot of clues to all of this in the following description of ‘Siege and Storm’:

Hunted through the True Sea, haunted by the lives she took in The Shadow, Alina must attempt to make her life with Mal in an unknown land, all while keeping her identity as the summoner of the sun a secret. But you won’t be able to leave your past or your destiny behind for long.

The dark heretic has emerged from the shadow with a terrifying new power and a dangerous plan that will test the limits of the natural world. With the help of a famous privateer, Alina returns to the country she left, determined to fight the forces that are gathering against Ravka.

But as her power increases, Alina delves further into the Dark Heretic’s forbidden magic game and further away from Mal. Somehow, she will have to choose between her country, her power, and the love she always thought would guide her. , or risk losing everything to the coming storm.

At the end of the first season, Mal tells Alina that they’ll need to be “ghosts” for a while, but hopefully the writers don’t take this too literally in the second season. During a chat with Digital Spy, Jessie Mei Li spoke more about where we left Alina and how it will affect her future.

Alina goes from being a scared puppy who can’t look anyone in the eye, to suddenly having this sense of gravity for her. We feel that he has grown a lot and that he is very strong. But it still has a long way to go, which is a very nice place to drop it off. We know where you are going now and where you have to go.

However, this new force may come at a price.

The good thing is that there is a bit of Alina with a darker side throughout the series. It hints a lot in terms of her relationship with Kirigan and being seduced by all the luxury that surrounds her, and power. I’d really like to see that side of her explored, and maybe how suddenly all that power and being that kind of saint affects her.

I think it’s always interesting when we have a female lead who’s drawn to that kind of thing, she’s very ‘Star Wars’, drawn to the dark side, go or not, and how that affects her relationships.

On top of all that, writers also need to consider how the Ravens story will unfold and how much of this should relate to their own book, ‘The Six Ravens’, which takes place after the ‘Shadow and Bone’ story arc.

Like the Volcra, we’re still in the dark when it comes to finding out more details of season two, but assuming the series gets a revamp, there’s still a lot of story to tell, and we’d bet all of our Ravkan coins that it will be great.

Season 1 of ‘Shadow and Bone’ is now available on Netflix.

