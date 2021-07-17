The end of Loki had changes after it was known that he was going to continue

Loki director Kate Herron has revealed that the show’s final big cliffhanger was added after the decision was made to go ahead with a second season (spoiler notice)

The Wrap recently interviewed Marvel studios ‘Loki series director Kate Herron, and the filmmaker, who will not be returning for the series’ second season, confirmed that even before plans were finalized to continue telling the story of the God. From the hoax, the series was scheduled for a big cliffhanger finale.

“When the Multiverse was released, we always knew that that’s where Loki’s story would end,” he explained, revealing that it wasn’t until the series was in post-production that he learned of plans for a second season of the show. “It just came from the fact that everyone was really excited about the work that we had done. And it was clearly felt that there was a lot more way to go with the characters. “

Kate Herron went on to confirm that the final scene of the series changed slightly when that decision was made, so Loki ends up in a totally different version of the Time Variation Authority.

“In terms of the ending, where is it on TVA, and it runs, and it’s like, is it on the TVA that we know of?” Herron says. “We definitely work on [eso] once we knew the story continued. But I think we always intended to have questions for the characters. “

Herron would also confirm that, yes, Loki is in an alternate timeline rather than an altered MCU. “Our interpretation was that [Sylvie] You think you’re sending it back to the TVA that we know about, but because of what’s happening outside that window, it’s on another branch and it’s a different version of the TVA. That reality has changed. It’s a long way from home. “

That’s something we’ll see in season two of Loki, but with rumors that Tom Hiddleston will reprise the role of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s possible that he will escape this twisted remake (ruled by Kang the Conqueror). ) sooner or later.

What did you think of the end of Loki? You can now enjoy the entire series on Disney +