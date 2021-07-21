The end of ‘Loki’ gained two key details thanks to the ideas of Kevin Feige and Tom Hiddleston

Beware SPOILERS!

* If you haven’t seen the end of the first season of ‘Loki’, Don’t keep reading!

Than the first season of ‘Loki’ it has been a choral work, is something that is becoming clearer every day. There is the vital contribution of Jonathan Majors, who decided to give movement to a tremendously static sequence, a key detail to compensate for the more philosophical ending than action for which this marvelita series has bet. The director of this proposal, Kate Herron, revealed this anecdote about the filming, a wink that she now completes by distributing merits.

And it is that activating the creative mode and launching ideas is what you have, resulting in a lofty ending and the fruit of many thinking minds. Herron explains it by talking about a certain moment that has completely conquered the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the one at the start of chapter 6 – ‘All the time. Always’, in which mythical phrases from the previous phases are heard.

“I had a strange idea. I remember telling my editor, Emma McCleave, that if we could incorporate a baby cry or the sounds of the city, a bit like listening to life. So she, Kevin Wright [productor] and I got into it. We were adding a lot of different sounds, among which we had quotes from life, not from Marvel. And when we showed that cut to Kevin Feige and the rest of the team, they all thought it was cool, so Kevin Feige said, ‘Oh, you know what? We have never incorporated quotes into the Marvel logo before. ‘. We thought it was a great idea and added the quotes to the logo introduction. Then with, Kevin Wright, Emma and Sarah Bennett, Emma’s assistant, We decided to put the UCM quotes in all that start“explains this filmmaker in her interview with BuzzFeed.

Tom’s sensitivity

The Feige thing is for being the boss of Marvel Studios yes, but surely his years of experience are also a degree. As they should be for Tom Hiddleston, an actor who has played Loki for about a decade, time in which he has been able to get acquainted with this character to the point of speaking for him, literally.

Herron tells it in statements to EW, assuring that the very emotional “I just want you to be well” was Hiddleston’s own crop. “The screenwriter [del final] Eric [Martin]Tom, Sophia and I, we were working on that speech that Loki tells him until the day before the shoot, because we wanted to get it right. I think those words, which were Tom’s idea, that ‘I just want you to be well’, were key because there is pain in that, right? Loki has evolved in various ways and is now at a point beyond his anger and pain, and he doesn’t want that for Sylvie. You don’t want that for someone you care about. But, she’s not on that path yet and she still feels those things. “