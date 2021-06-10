The end of La Niña will raise temperatures in the northern hemisphere for the next three months

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) forecasts higher temperatures in the planet’s boreal hemisphere during the next period from June to August, compared to the same period last year, due to the end of the 2020-2021 La Niña event.

La Niña causes large-scale cooling of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, along with changes in tropical atmospheric circulation such as winds, pressure, and precipitation.

Typically, the event has the opposite impacts on weather and climate to its El Niño counterpart, which is the warm phase of the so-called El Niño Southern Oscillation.

The WMO recently explained that the end of La Niña and widespread above-average sea surface temperatures due to global warming mean that air temperatures above land would be warmer than the June-August 2021 average by almost the entire Northern Hemisphere, particularly in the central western part of North America, the extreme north of Asia, part of central Asia and the extreme eastern part of Asia, the Arabian Peninsula and the northern Caribbean.

It also forecast that the maritime subcontinent off the southern coast of West Africa, which stretches into central and eastern Africa and over the eastern parts of South America, will see above-average temperatures from June to August.

The only notable exceptions to the warmer-than-average trend are in northwestern Europe, southern Asia, and the northern part of South America, extending into the southern Caribbean.

If greenhouse emissions continue to rise, by mid-century average summer temperatures could be up to 4.5 degrees higher. (Photo: UNESCO / A. Popov)

There is no pause in climate change

WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas recalled that La Niña has a temporary global cooling effect, which is usually stronger in the second year of the event, which is why 2021 is off to a relatively good start, by standards. Recent

“But this shouldn’t lull us into a false sense of security that there is a lull in climate change,” Taalas said.

He also recalled that all naturally occurring weather events now take place in the context of human-induced climate change, which is increasing global temperatures, exacerbating extreme weather and impacting seasonal precipitation patterns.

Record CO2 concentrations

He added that concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) remain at record levels, so they will continue to drive global warming.

“According to the new WMO predictions, there is a 90% probability that at least one year between 2021 and 2025 will become the warmest on record,” Taalas said.

El Niño and La Niña are the main, though not the only, drivers of the Earth’s climate system.

Less rain in the Caribbean

In terms of rainfall, the WMO estimated that they would be below normal in the Caribbean, many parts of America south of the equator, in much of the northern Mediterranean and southeastern Europe, as well as in parts of central and western Europe. North America, parts of central Africa, and the east coast of Africa.

On the other hand, there is a moderate to high probability of above-normal rainfall in the northern parts of South America, just north of the equator, and in the northern regions of the Indian subcontinent. (Source: UN News)