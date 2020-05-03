Those of us who were lucky to discover Song of ice and fire 23 years ago we used to think that as a series or movie, the work of George RR Martin was unadaptable. At least without sacrificing the viscerality, blood, sex, greed and palatial intrigues that surrounded the houses that fought in Westeros for sitting on the iron throne. 15 years later, and already in the current scene, HBO dared with a series that nobody gave a damn about, and that suddenly became more than just a sleeper.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1

Game of Thrones was a shakeup for the TV series, and a demo of the power that VOD platforms could achieve. Today, 8 years later, Netflix and HBO have toppled mainstream TV. And in just days the event of the year will begin. Year after year, Game of Thrones has been surprising in its script twists and achieving huge reviews with episodes as acclaimed as the battle of Blackwater Bay, or the Red Wedding -always ep 9 of each season. But after 8 seasons, this month it’s time to say goodbye to Westeros, and confirm at once if they will be the Targaryen, the Lannisters, the Starks or one of the other houses who will sit on the Iron Throne.

Whoever it is, the end will polarize and divide opinionsBut what is clear is that this April, which has not yet started, the audience already has a winner, because the ratings that HBO will achieve are going to be historic. Everything is ready so that in less than a week the audience ratings burst at dawn from Sunday to Monday with the premiere of first chapter of Game of Thrones season 8. But even if we have to fly out of Westeros for a while – remember that the GoT prequel is on the way – it’s not the only VOD premiere of the week – we also have Killing Eve season 2. Let’s see what else Netflix and Movistar are preparing, which also premieres GoT by the way and the wild one Revenge.

NETFLIX April 8 – 14

APRIL 9, 2019

APRIL 11, 2019

APRIL 12, 2019

Who would you take to a desert island? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM – Marcos, Marta, Celeste and Eze have created their own universe in a dilapidated shared apartment in the capital. But they are neither university students, nor dreamers, nor adolescents. “Who would you take to a desert island?” It is the story of the day they left that floor and had to face reality.

The perfect date – ORIGINAL NETFLIX FILM – Looking for a boyfriend? To pay for college, a high school student creates a dating app and offers himself as a boyfriend substitute. With Noah Centineo.

Special – NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES: After a car accident, a gay man with mild cerebral palsy decides to reinvent himself to lead the life he has always wanted.

Little Bheem – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY: The unlimited curiosity of a little boy and his incredible strength make him live a lot of adventures and mischief in his small town in India.

APRIL 13, 2019

Krishna Balaram: Season 1Super Bheem: Season 1Chhota Bheem: Season 1Doc McStuffins: Season 3Liv and Maddie: Season 3Black is Beltza

APRIL 14, 2019

iffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood To Hollywood!The cure of well-being

HBO SPAIN 8-14 April

SERIES

April 8

KILLING EVE. Season 2

Jodie Comer and Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh reprise their roles as psychotic killer Villanelle and MI5 agent Eve Polastri, continuing their deadly game of mouse and cat.

April 10th

FOSSE / VERDON. Season 1

Based on ‘Fosse’, the biography written by Sam Wasson, FOSSE / VERDON is the story of the singular sentimental and creative couple between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a visionary director and one of the most influential choreographers and directors in the theater world. She was the best Broadway dancer of all time. Together, they changed the image of American entertainment – at a high cost.

April 15

GAME OF THRONES. Season 8 (final)

FILMS

April 11

A COUP WITH STYLETHE DIVERGENT SAGA: LOYAL

DOCUMENTARIES

HBO KIDS

ZOU. Season 3MINUSCULE. Season 2

MOVISTAR + 8 – 14 April

SERIES

> Game of Thrones. Season 8 and final. It arrives at Movistar at the same time as in the US the morning of Sunday 14 to Monday 15 in the Movistar Series (dial 11). Winter has arrived. There are only two possible sides: the living and the dead. Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. It is all for the Throne. The final season of the greatest television phenomenon of recent years is coming.

FILMS

> Revenge. Monday 8 at 10:00 p.m. on Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Two days before his partners arrive for their annual hunting date, Richard goes with his lover Jen to the luxurious and isolated house in the desert where he has stayed with them. However, these appear before the girl is gone.

> Yucatan. Friday 12 at 10:00 p.m. at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Lucas and Clayderman, two professional swindlers who worked as partners on luxury cruises, shared the market a year ago – the Mediterranean for Lucas, the Atlantic for Clayderman – after fighting for the love of Veronica, the beautiful dancer on the ship. However, Lucas suddenly appears on a cruise that corresponds to Clayderman.

> Book Club. Saturday 13 at 10:00 p.m. at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Vivian is a successful single businesswoman, Sharon a divorced federal judge, Carol a chef with a marriage that has entered the most absolute routine and Diane a widowed housewife whom her daughters want to take to the other side of the country. They are all over 60 years old and the next book they will read in the book club they share is going to change their lives.

DOCUMENTARIES

> The problem with Apu. Friday 12 at 11pm at Movistar Seriemania (dial 12). Who does not know the good of Apu, the owner of the Badulaque of ‘The Simpsons’? The friendly Apu Nahasapeemapetilon becomes the subject of controversy when a group of compatriots accuse him of transmitting, negatively, the racial stereotypes that mark the Indian community.

> Kaiser. The best footballer who never played a game. Sunday 14 at 10:00 p.m. on Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Carlos Henrique Raposo, better known as Carlos Kaiser, was a footballer who went through ten different clubs throughout his career, but never played a full match. His control of the ball, despite being a forward, was null and he never scored a goal. ‘Kaiser.