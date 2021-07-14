The end of diesel and gasoline will come in 2035: the European Union will ban the sale of internal combustion cars

In 2035, cars with internal combustion engines will stop being sold. The European Union will de facto ban the sale of diesel and gasoline cars. Today is a key day for the European Union, and even more so for the automotive industry. The European Commission will propose a date to stop producing and marketing internal combustion engine vehicles in Europe.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine, the decision has already been made. Yesterday an agreement was reached for sales of cars with internal combustion engines to cease in 2035. And the official announcement will take place today, on the occasion of the presentation of the Fit for 55 climate package.

The European Union wants to guarantee carbon neutrality in 2050. And for this, it has proposed a reduction of greenhouse gases of 55% in 2030, compared to 2021. The automotive industry will undoubtedly be one of the sectors on those that will require a greater effort to achieve neutrality.

The European Commission today presents its Fit for 55 plan that will put the end of sales of diesel and gasoline cars, with an internal combustion engine, in 2035

Putting a date on the end of diesel and gasoline

As we have been telling you for years, The European Union has long been proposing emission reduction targets for the automotive industry that are increasingly stringent, and close in time and that, ultimately, will lead to the end of diesel and gasoline sales, of internal combustion cars, and even the prohibition of their circulation.

In 2018, the objective of reducing CO2 emissions from new passenger cars sold in the European Union in 2030 was proposed by 37.5% compared to 2021. With this objective of reducing emissions, a panorama was drawn in which The bulk of car sales in the European Union should necessarily be made up of electric cars – either battery or hydrogen – and plug-in hybrids, leaving very little margin for gasoline and diesel, for internal combustion engines in those that the technique could hardly advance far enough to achieve such significant emission reductions.

Fearing that the goal of reaching carbon neutrality in the European Union by 2050 will not be reached, the European Commission will set today a much more ambitious goal, that of ceasing the sale of any non-electric car – we insist, of batteries or hydrogen – in 2035.

The transition to the electric car requires a huge investment of private capital and a great transformation of the automotive industry, but also large public investments

The end of internal combustion in Fit for 55

The Fit for 55 package of environmental measures will not only affect the automotive industry, but to the entire economy and activity of the European Union, which aims to reduce the CO2 emissions of community members by 55%, compared to this year, and to achieve neutrality in 2050. The President of the European Commission , Ursula von der Leyen, has described this project as “the arrival of the man to the Moon” of the European Union (Financial Times).

We are talking about a complex and undoubtedly expensive project. The European Union has made use of Next Generation EU funds, intended to recover the economy from the consequences of the pandemic, but also to transform the energy and industrial model. Spain presented these days its first Strategic Plan for the Recovery and Economic Transformation (PERTE) of the electric and connected vehicle.

Just yesterday, Volkswagen announced for the first time that it will build a battery “gigafactory” in Spain, which will be partially covered by the PERTE VEC funds and whose total investment and exact location have not yet been revealed. The Government expects that for every euro of public investment in these projects, approximately four euros of private capital will be invested.

The door will be left open to possible moratoriums, to make objectives more flexible, and an emissions market will be established that will reserve part of the income to help the transformation of the automobile and household industries.

Squeeze, without strangling, the automotive industry

As we told you, The European Union’s emission reduction project will involve a huge investment by public authorities, but also by manufacturers. Volkswagen, for example, has been assuring for some time that this transition project towards the electric car is as important, or more, than the transition experienced by the German brand in the passage from the Volkswagen Beetle to the Golf.

The Franfurter Allgemeine announced this morning that yesterday an agreement had been reached to cease sales of cars with internal combustion engines in 2035, but it also pointed to possible moratoriums. The European Commission would leave a door open to make its demands more flexible, and modify the deadlines if car manufacturers are not able to achieve their objectives..

Today a new emissions market could also be unveiled. The European Union is aware that the proposed emission reduction targets may not be met, within the proposed deadlines, in some of the Union’s member countries, and in different industries. The emissions market would allow those who comfortably exceed the targets to sell emissions rights to those countries and industries that do not meet the target. This emissions market, in turn, would pay for a social climate fund, which would reserve 20% of the income to support the transformation required by the automobile industry and also by European households.

Throughout today we will learn more details of this new Fit for 55 plan and, above all, the decision of the European Commission on the final date on which sales of cars with internal combustion engines will cease.

