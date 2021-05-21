Starting in 2026, private mobility will be disproportionately expensive, you will have fewer options to acquire a combustion car and these will be subject to the fine print of a new rule that will force the manufacturer to turn its back on them.

May 21, 2021 (12:10 CET)

New Euro 7 emission standard: the end of diesel and gasoline cars?

Euro 7 is on the way … At the end of this year, the European Commission will establish the new emission limits pollutants that will regulate the sale of combustion vehicles that will be sold in the not too distant future, probably from 2026. The new rules recommended by the Advisory group on Vehicle Emissions Standards -AGVES-, already established in a first eraser, suggests a more than delicate situation not only to the manufacturer, but to the buyer: at the cost of over-engineering the combustion engine could continue to beat for years and years, but at what price?

Euro 7 will arrive with the same objective as other previous regulations —In 1970 the first uniform regulations entered the European Community on emission control and in 1977 was when the first NOx emission limit was applied—, but with much more severe guidelines and demands for the car than those currently in force since January 2021 – WLTP regulations with RDE tests in real conditions using portable devices – contemplating new concepts of “vehicle and global use” and where the fine print, more than the law itself, will suffocate to the agony to the combustion engine.

But Euro 7 will not only impose new minimums in terms of emissions of certain gases, It will also mean establishing new codes, within the legal framework, as regards individual privacy.

Euro 7, the end of diesel and gasoline cars? It seems.

Two phases from 2026

Euro 7 may not enter into force until three years after the Commission establishes the new approval conditions, something that is expected to happen at the end of the year. The German Association of the Automobile Industry, VDA, in defense of a natural balance towards an efficient and intelligent but progressive decarbonisation of emissions from transport and production, has already warned that this Euro 7, more than ever, will mean an imbalance between the regulations and the actual use of the vehicle.

The new NOx limits will drop from 80-60 mg / km for diesel-gasoline to a value of 30 in the first phase and 10 mg / km in the second, probably about two years later. Also carbon monoxide —CO— will be significantly reduced, but from then on the devices will also be sensitive to new gases: methane, nitrogen oxide and ammonia.

The new limit on solid particles for diesel it will require new engineering in the measurement equipment, the conformity factor will disappear —the deviation between what is established and what is obtained in real tests— and the test conditions are also modified: new altitude conditions, speeds but, above all, time and distance.

New tests of only 5 km will test gas cleaning systems to the point that manufacturers are considering the use of electric heaters to activate their efficiency from cold start, something viable only with a strong electrification rate due to its high consumption only for certain times. But it’s the fine print that will complicate everything: the new protocols establish new tests at full throttle, with a trailer, higher speeds – above the generic ones in the vast majority of countries where the cars will be sold -, bike racks or chests. An approval, in the first instance, that does not regulate a uniform use for all users.

With the new Euro 7 standard, diesel and gasoline could not survive either with low consumption techniques, or with mild hybridization.

The The bases are intensified by requiring control and compliance with the emission limits throughout the useful life of the vehicle, set at 15 years and 240,000 km, although it is not specified yet if that also means an expiration date for the car in question. And in a second phase, remote monitoring of the vehicle through OBM, a system that would also open the doors to new controls related to the maintenance of the vehicle itself, also in study phases.

Brands warn

Crude, but is it impossible to meet conditions that, from the outset, will they be up to 10 times more severe than at the present time? In engineering, sometimes everything depends on one factor: money, an extra cost that will have a direct impact on the client and it will force the disappearance of smaller or less profitable combustion vehicles.

VW warns that it will be impossible to have vehicles like a Polo in the range; Porsche, which would mean re-manufacturing engines much larger than the current ones while the manufacturer would also be forced to redefine the parameters of power and torque delivery. Perhaps hydrogen as a fuel burned in combustion engines or the new synthetics developed “ad hoc” allow a more progressive, uniform and rational transition towards purely electric mobility, but today, Euro 7 puts the combustion engine on the ropes.