The end of Chavo del 8 that was not released and saved us a trauma | INSTAGRAM

In our minds and hearts there is a television program that has marked everyone in Latin America for its plot, its characters and above all for all the entertainment it gave us, it is “El chavo del 8”.

On February 26, 1973, its first chapter was released by the “Channel 8” in Mexico and had its end on January 7, 1980.

Despite its great success, the program did not have a final as everyone expected, perhaps something epic, however, if we pay attention to the last chapter issued that happened in 1980 was called “Doña Florinda’s washing machine”, one in which things do not end clear.

You may also be interested: At 70 years old, La Chilindrina reinvents herself with a new look

For the loyal fans of the series the true ending in their hearts is when “what a beautiful neighborhood” was sung, being one of the most appropriate closings for a program that marked the childhood of many people and that only left them beautiful feelings.

However Roberto Gómez Bolaños or Chespirito as everyone knew him, he had thought of a much more disturbing ending that would forever close the adventures of the beloved characters in the neighborhood and especially one who was everyone’s favorite.

According to a website Chespirito.org, the writer had planned for the boy to lose his life being run over by a car while trying to save a child, a heroic situation but very far from what everyone would expect for the end of the adventures of that child, who did not get so many smiles.

Of course, the situation was not going to be shown directly, but they were going to record the other characters reacting and crying to bid farewell to the poor character who only had a big heart.

Chespirito planned to transmit a message of love and nobility to the protagonist who would end up giving his life for someone else.

However, it was his daughter, the psychologist Graciela Gómez Fernández, who decided that this ending should not be aired as it could have caused a gigantic effect on viewers and much more on the children who were fans of the program.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Can you imagine how it would be that the end of the boy was due to the onslaught of a vehicle would be devastating although in fact this concept served to generate another very funny chapter in which the boy pretended to be injured by gathering catsup on his body and scaring the members of the neighborhood.

Many wonder why there was no official ending for the series, a production so great and so beloved that it deserved to have been closed with a flourish.

However, many users say that it would be very difficult to finish it after the raising of the producer with some of his characters such as Chilindrina and Kiko, played by Antonieta de las Nieves and Carlos Villagrán respectively.

You may also be interested in: Bewitched! Chespirito’s ghost prevents his house from being sold

This situation did not allow the program to have a closure due to these problems that were generated by the supposed ambition that existed in this regard. It was after Marie Antoinette registered the character of the chilindrina as her own that it all began.

Other opinions consider that the program could have gone into a tailspin if it did not finish, so they considered that it would be better to end it once and for all and not allow time for the characters to lose their grace to act like children.