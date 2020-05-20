After the pronouncement of Ford to dedicate itself to manufacturing SUV-type vehicles, the automotive firm cancels the production of the Ford Fusion

The American firm Ford announced that it would stop selling sedans and hatchbacks in North America to bet everything on vehicles SUV. This could be seen coming once cars like him Ford Fiesta, Focus and Taurus they disappeared from Ford’s range of cars with the cancellation of their production.

Well, now it was the turn of a more sedan-like car, it is nothing more and nothing less than the famous Ford Fusion, which reaches the end of its production.

According to the portal Motorpasión, the Ford Authority had access to a report, which indicates that the Hermosillo factory will stop producing the Fusion in two stages. On June 5 the last unit destined for the police forces will come out, and on July 21 the last Fusion will be produced in configuration for sale to the public.

As expected, the farewell to the Fusion and its twin, the Lincoln MKZ, opens the door to the manufacture of a new model in Mexico. Ford’s plant in Hermosillo, Sonora, will produce the Transit Connect, and everything points to the new Ford Bronco Sport that is about to appear.

The arrival of Ford Fusion started in late 2005 as a replacement for Mondeo in Mexico. The current model, still available, corresponds to the second generation, released in 2013. Its range in Mexico is made up of two versions: Titanium with a cost of $ 621,200 pesos, and the second with a 240 hp EcoBoost and Hybrid engine and a cost of $ 651,900 pesos with a total power of 188 hp.

