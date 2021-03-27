The End, by Panini Comics

In the previous issue, Mask revealed that her ultimate goal was to be loved, specifically Tony Stark, and that is why she conducted her search for the Sanctum Machina and performed the Blue Ocean technique, creating new demand for new services where there is no competition. After revealing her plan, she ordered Druid taken to the cells. Meanwhile, Strange fled from all the people with weapons until he reached the most powerful magic in the city. After reducing it and saving Druid, the latter told him that they could defeat her mentally, but by putting some images in order. Thus, Druida protected Stranger while he ordered some images of Tony Stark. Defeated, Strange offered a new mask to Madame Mask to regain sanity and not be pursued, but she ended up running away. In the end, Strange decided to hide his Sanctum Machina and offered Druida a coffee, glad that he had trusted him and not lost out. In this special issue we will witness the last days of the life of the Supreme Sorcerer in the Marvel Universe.

The story would begin (may contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven’t read it) with Doctor Strange getting frustrated with the AI ​​he has programmed into the Mystic Sanctum. When visitors arrive, Strange receives them as if it were a street sorcerer and they make fun of him, so the Doctor gives them a Tarot reading. However, they do not finish because they keep laughing at him and Strange kicks them out. The AI ​​reveals the credits you have earned and that you have spent too much magic. Shortly after, Stephen watches flames almost go extinct and the AI ​​reveals that he is the last living mystic and that using magic is inappropriate because it detracts from balance. By not listening to her, the AI ​​takes the form of Magik, who was Stranger’s pupil, but Stranger got angry and broke the AI. Determined to restore everything, Strange goes on an adventure with the late figure of his friend Wong and collects the remains of other mystics. Then, he performs a ritual to reinforce the magic and sacrifices himself along with the remains. In one place, Eternity awakens Magik as a Supreme Sorceress and she heads to the Sancta Sanctorum where she sees the burning flame of Stephen Strange on an altar.

In general, we are facing a comic very emotive of Doctor Strange, where we no longer see him as the great Supreme Sorcerer that he once was, but as a simple sorcerer or wizard who tries to earn his bread as best he can. As can be seen, Strange cannot use magic at will and as much as he wants, as that would have fatal consequences for the balance. Furthermore, we can also see how the old Sorcerer Supreme he has been losing his mind a bit when talking to the dead, although we could also understand it as a way to calm their soul and their restlessness. Anyway, Strange is well aware that your days are ending and that it is time for someone else to take over, so he prefers to leave everything ready for someone else and let all the magic there is from the Sorcerers spreading to fully flow. Thus, we see that the last days of Doctor Strange are not fighting against an unbeatable evil, but against himself and giving all his power to the person who will come after him. Finally, here we could highlight a connection with Magik’s What if as Supreme Sorceress as it is closely related, but we will never know if this comic is a direct continuation or not.

As for the characters, the Doctor Strange is shown as a character who has gone through many battles and now suffers from the alteration of magic, for his AI, for the laughter of others, for his duty to fight so that the person who comes after him can continue using the magic and so on. However, nothing would have been possible if Strange had not had the support of Wong’s death statuette, which Strange has talked to throughout the adventure and has counted on for everything, as if he were still alive.

On rhythm, Leah Williams undertakes patient times with which to understand Stephen Strange in its entirety, as well as his new mission.

On an artistic level, Filipe Andrade He does not stand out for his great artistic quality, since he is an author who opts more for simplicity that can easily evoke feelings. Therefore, we will not find great details or fantastic designs of characters or backgrounds, but we will find well-used designs.

In short, I consider that we are facing a very worthy special that will entertain us and give us a curious and possible vision of the end of Doctor Strange.

