The encounter between the two largest bears in Alaska goes viral | Life

After spending the summer start salmon, Alaskan bears can multiply their weight by three. The titans Bear 747 and Bear 856, have seen their faces. And there is a new king …

The salmon hunt It is a unique spectacle in Nature. After waking up from the months of hibernation, famished, the bears of Katmai National Park, Alaska, they go down to the Brooks River to gorge themselves on salmon, according to Mashable.

They are constantly watched by the park agents, and many of them are true celebrities, as thousands of people follow their adventures live through the Explore.org webcams.

Between June and September these Alaskan bears eat up to 40 kilos of salmon per day, reaching triple its weight. They need to accumulate as much fat as they can to get through the winter. Here we can see bears 812, 747 and 480, in different photos captured between the months of June and September 2020:

To differentiate them, the bears are given a simple numbering, although some also have a name, such as Chunk, Walker or Holly.

During the last decade, the two largest bears in Katmai National Park are named Bear 747 and Bear 856. The latter has been the great dominator, ensuring the best places for salmon fishing, and the best opportunities to mate.

But yesterday a historical event occurred at the Brook River waterfall: Bear 747 and the dominant Bear 856 met. And for the first time in 10 years, Bear 856 backed away, yielding his throne to the immense 747. You can see it in this video:

Keep in mind that we are in June, summer has just begun, and both bears are barely half his size.

Bear 747, which you can see in all its glory in the opening photo, was weighed in 2019 and reached the 635 Kilos.

Many bears in the Brooks River reach an enormous weight (they are the largest brown bears in the world), to the point that there is a contest called Fat Bear Week, where each year the public can vote to choose the best obese bear in the season.

The new king, the Bear 747, won the 2020 contest.

Xiaomi’s new flagship comes with Snapdragon 888, 5G connection and 55W fast charging, in addition to other features that make it a top-notch high-end.

But we are still early summer. It is possible for Oso 856 to gain weight and strength in these three months, and challenge 747 again to regain your territory.

You can follow the exciting story through the live cameras on Explore.org.