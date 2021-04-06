The encounter between Hazard, Doncic and Marjanovic that has unleashed dozens of memes

Eden Hazard is in Dallas, where he is treating his injury, and took advantage of his stay to go to see Luka Doncic’s Mavericks, who night after night continues to surprise half the world with his precociousness when it comes to reaching a level in the NBA that has made him get into the debates for the MVP.

So far everything normal. After the game, Hazard was able to meet with the former Madrid player to chat for a while and exchange shirts. And from there the meeting was recorded in a video that is going around on Twitter.

The reason? The contrast between Hazard’s 1.75 and Doncic’s 2.01, which are accentuated by a shot taken from a perspective that makes the player even smaller.

But the best was yet to come, when Marjanovic appeared, one of the roofs of world basketball with its 224 centimeters high.

The video has generated a wave of memes, from those who compare it to the mythical photo of Manute Bol and Muggsy Bogues to those who say the Simpsons predicted it.