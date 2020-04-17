In recent months we learned about Enchanted Portals, a project inspired by Cuphead that would seek to become a reality through Kickstarter. The developer, Xixo Games Studio, was thinking of canceling it, but in the end it did not and today finally launched the campaign to finance the project.

After a reception covered by some controversy due to the similarity regarding Cuphead, Xixo Games Studio announced that it would opt for crowdfunding and launched the campaign on the Kickstarter platform today, April 16.

In case you missed it: Initially, Enchanted Portals received criticism for Cuphead-like design, and the developer spoke about it.

The goal of the financing campaign is to reach € 120,000 EUR (around $ 3,184,000 MXN) before May 16, 2020 for the game to reach PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC with an estimated release for October 2021. As In these campaigns, there are several ways to contribute while earning rewards. The categories range from € 5 EUR to € 500 EUR and include a wide variety of items. Also, if you reach the initial goal, more objectives will be unlocked that will add more elements to the game.

At the time of writing this note, a few hours after the launch of the campaign, the project already obtained more than $ 142,000 MXN, so it is highly probable that in the remaining 29 days the goal will be reached.

What is Enchanted Portals?

This indie game belongs to the 2D platformer genre with a cooperative approach. What characterizes the title the most is the art and animation of the game, very inspired by Cuphead, of which the creators are fans. As a result, you can expect boss battles with various phases.

This adventure stars Bobby and Penny, 2 beginner magicians who got caught in the middle of 2 dimensions. In this place they will find fabulous worlds, from which they will have to escape and find a place to return home, at the same time as they try to recover the Magic Book.

Who are Xixo Games Studio?

Enchanted Portals is a project that tries to become a reality thanks to the indie developer from Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Xixo Games Studio, which is made up of just 2 individuals, Daniel (game director and programmer) and Gemma (artist and songwriter).

The Kickstarter campaign for Enchanted Portals launches right now, check it out! https://t.co/7QpNgJ40F6 pic.twitter.com/sdn9TMUt6C – Enchanted Portals (@PlayEnchanted) April 16, 2020

What do you think of the beginning of the Kickstarter campaign for this indie? Do you think I reached the initial goal? Will you support the project? Tell us in the comments.

