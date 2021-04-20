The EMT proposes to renew its fleet, bus / HOV lanes and deterrent parking to qualify for European funds

The Municipal Transport Company (EMT) of Valencia has proposed to the central government 14 strategic lines to attract up to 280 million euros of post-Covid European funds with sustainable mobility actions. Among them, five projects stand out that, due to their magnitude and impact, which goes beyond the urban area, can be the most transformative and which from the public company emphasize that they will only be possible with state contributions.

It involves the renewal of the bus fleet, the digitization of the ticketing infrastructure, the sensorization of the vehicles, the creation of a dissuasive parking lot with a shuttle in the Palacio de Congresos and the construction of four bus / HOV lanes in the four main entrances to the city, currently heavily congested by traffic.

The president of the EMT, Giuseppe Grezzi, and the managing director, Marta Serrano, have exposed these lines this Tuesday and have communicated the reorganization that they are going to propose in the organization chart of the company, which will reduce its management areas from eight to six, and will deepen the focus started in 2018, with the change of corporate purpose, towards a comprehensive sustainable mobility company Beyond buses, it will also manage public car parks (it already takes care of the Center Històric-Mercat Central and will take over the one in Plaça de la Reina after its remodeling) and electric vehicle charging points. The fact that the EMT presents these expressions of interest to the central government also goes along these lines.

Following the request for expressions of interest by the Ministry of Transport to municipalities a few months ago, the EMT has decided to present 14 projects that will be eligible for European funds. Is about strategic lines of investments that will be made if the necessary investment arrives and that in total add up to 280 million euros from the credits available in the department that he directs Jose Luis Ábalos within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. Among them, five stand out, the most important presented to the Ministry and which are detailed below from highest to lowest budget.

1. Renewal of the bus fleet and electrification of the garage

With a budget of 141.72 million euros, this proposal is aimed at improving service and combating the effects of climate change with the purchase of hybrid and electric vehicles. In recent years, Grezzi explained, 50% of the fleet has been renewed and the purchase of 160 buses has been formalized, although the high average age of the fleet makes it necessary to “continually” renew it.

2. Construction of four bus / HOV lanes at the four main entrances to the city

It is the second highest investment expression of interest, with 98.17 million euros. High occupancy vehicles (HOV) are motorized vehicles that carry three or more people and buses, which would be given priority with these lanes over individual use of the car. “Every day between 70,000 and 120,000 vehicles enter the city. Travel by motorized vehicles accounts for 73% of the total of those made in the metropolitan area of ​​Valencia. We have a problem and to change this dynamic, investments have to be made and go towards a model that creates these VAO lanes as they exist in Madrid and that Barcelona is working on, “explained Grezzi.

The lanes would be located at the entrances to the city from the Catalonia avenue (north), Silla track (south), A-3 (Cid avenue, east) and Ademuz track (northwest). The state investment would go along the line of transformation and resilience to mitigate the impact of climate change by reducing pollution in the metropolitan area. “And that is the metropolitan vision that we have in the EMT and in the Valencia City Council,” said the mayor.

3. Deterrent parking at the Congress Center with shuttle bus line

This project, which would be endowed with 2.82 millions of euros, seeks, with the collaboration of this institution, to enable the parking lot of the enclosure, which is “practically unused”, so that it becomes an intermodal parking where the vehicle can be parked and get on a shuttle bus. The objective is to prevent motorized vehicles from reaching the city center and staying on the ‘border’ of the municipal area, but the EMT asks the State for resources to buy buses and finance this shuttle line. Grezzi has insisted on the “metropolitan vocation” of this proposal, which also seeks to reduce the traffic entering the city, closely related to the time of entry and exit from work.

4. Digitization of ticketing

This project, budgeted at 2.45 million euros, would be integrated into a broader European project. The objective is to renew the software and hardware infrastructure to extend benefits such as card payments, which are currently being tested in Valencia through a pilot project.

5. Sensorization of the fleet

The current fleet data monitoring system wants to go further in terms of technology that would allow better control of vehicles and, therefore, offer a better service to users. The estimated investment amounts to 1.33 million euros.

Grezzi and Serrano, during their appearance, Ayto. Valencia

Recover the ticket and the activity

The EMT has lost almost 50% of passengers compared to the prepandemic figures, so the most important objective of the municipal bus company is to recover the lost ticket and the accounts of the company itself, which have suffered significantly due to the drop in income.

Grezzi has asked state funding, which can be channeled in three ways: with the Covid funds for transport companies of 275 million euros (whose distribution criteria are not yet known), through the project presentation like the previous ones and finally through the 38 million euros that this Tuesday has authorized the Council of Ministers for the Valencia Metropolitan Transport Authority (ATMV) by the Ministry of Transport, of which more than 6 million euros will be for the EMT. “We want clarity, transparency and speed, because companies have to continue providing the service,” said the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility.