The ’emptied Spain’ revolts against the macro-farms of pigs

06/14/2021 at 11:33 AM CEST

In numerous towns and small towns in Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, but also in Andalusia and other autonomies, citizen movements against the installation of large pig farms are constantly emerging. The list of projects is getting longer and the pattern of complaints is always the same: protests about the environmental effects that slurry can have, bad smells in the surroundings, damage to tourist activities and other annoyances that impair the quality of life from the neighborhood. The promoters, on the other hand, allege that these industries create jobs and provide an outlet for the demand for pork products.

On June 5, International Environment Day, hundreds of residents gathered in the square of the small town of Añe (Segovia), also from the nearby towns of Bernardos, Armuña, Migueláñez and Domingo García, to protest against the proliferation of pig farm facilities, a type of animal farm that has multiplied in recent years in the so-called emptied Spain.

The towns of the Segovian Countryside denounce that “It is not logical that Segovia has 1,220,000 pigs in a province where only 150,000 people live, nor that Spain has become the sty of Europe & rdquor ;.

According to official figures, in Spain 20% of the pig herd on the Old Continent is raised and a million pigs are killed a week. Our country is the largest exporter of pigs to China and in our borders there are more than 86,000 pig farms, of which more than 80% are intensive or industrial.

Large farms are also destroying small family farms, since between 2008 and 2016, more than 12,000 small pig farms closed in the Peninsula, while those of great size and industrial orientation multiply.

While Denmark and the Netherlands prohibit these intensive pig farms, “in Spain it is normal for 6,000 pigs to live crowded together in 4,500 square meters, fattened in a few months to exceed a hundred kilos in weight, surviving one on top of the other, without space to move, saturated with antibiotics to avoid the recurrent infections that such an environment causes in animals & rdquor ;, according to Juan Santos Yanguas, spokesman for the residents of Añe.

Spain uses 402 milligrams of antibiotics for every kilo of meat produced, four times more than Germany and almost six times more than France, according to a report published by the European Medicines Agency.

Spain is the only European country whose emission levels of ammonia and other polluting gases increase in the EU, in breach of the commitment of the Paris Agreement, partly due to these intensive pig plants and partly due to some factories, add both neighbors as the councilor of Añe Lorena Gómez.

This is “a situation that inevitably tends to get worse if public opinion is not made known that only In Castilla y León, according to 2020 data, 156 plants had been opened in the last five years and there were 85 projects under study & rdquor ;, they say.

In the informative event held on the International Day of the Environment, organized in the Plaza de Añe, both the organizers and several councilors and mayors of the neighboring towns made it clear that these “peoples play a lot, because they are part of a region, Los Arenales, in which there is already a high concentration of nitrates in the water (according to the 2016 report of the Ministry of Agriculture called Nitrogen balance in Spanish agriculture), and of ammonia and methane in the air & rdquor ;.

“It is everyone’s water, everyone’s air, our future and that of our children and grandchildren. The more of us, the easier it will be to achieve our reasonable goals. 6,000 Segovians, 4% of the population, cannot drink the running water in their homes & rdquor ;, they affirmed.

The small town, with less than a hundred registered inhabitants, located on the Camino de Santiago on its slope from Madrid, is home to storks, kites, royal and imperial eagles, vultures, royal owls, roe deer, ferrets, wild boars and wolves.

Many protected species that, along with its ash grove, whose most illustrious specimens are over five hundred years old, were compelling arguments to reject the construction of the Bernardos Swamp at the beginning of the 21st century, a project that threatened to flood with its waters the town.

Also in Cuenca

However, this is not a problem unique to this area of ​​Segovia. Conflicts arise throughout Spain arising from the establishment of large industrial livestock companies. This is the case in Cuenca, where the entrepreneurs of agrotourism and other farms used for leisure fear that bad smells and other impacts will make the places visited by thousands of tourists a year less attractive.

The association Pueblos Vivos de Cuenca, of which neighborhood movements in the province are part, has started a fundraising campaign to defray the costs of legal defense to avoid the installation of a Large swine farm in the town of Cardenete, a town of less than 500 inhabitants located in the Cabriel Valley, declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO.

The Cuenca group affirms that the intensive livestock project could produce, together with the existing macro-farm in the municipality, a total of 15,700 fattening pigs and 58,000 piglets per year.

In the same way, they have explained that the two macro-farms could generate a huge amount of slurry, mainly excrement, equivalent to 15 Olympic swimming pools a year; and they would need up to 164 hectares of land, roughly the size of 230 football fields, to spread animal-generated waste.

They have also warned that nitrate contamination of groundwater bodies It could directly affect the supply of the municipality of Cardenete, putting the supply of other populations that depend on the same body of water at risk.

This new intensive livestock exploitation would be located within the Valle del Cabriel Biosphere Reserve, just over a kilometer from the homonymous river, considered one of the cleanest in Europe.

In addition, the macro-farm would occupy a good part of the Valley’s Special Bird Protection Area, that of “Hoces del Cabriel, Guadazón and Ojos de Moya.” In it you can find important populations of eagles, owls and hawks, according to El Periódico de Castilla-La Mancha.

The defenders of macro-farms: more jobs

The defenders of the macro-farm planned in Zarzuela (Cuenca), as is the case of the mayor himself, Alicio Triguero, maintain that “in a town of 192 inhabitants, if there is a company that offers 15 direct jobs and another 60 indirect ones, we can imagine the Revulsive that can be for this town& rdquor ;, has stated in statements to RTVE. Triguero adds that, after having personally examined the project, the facilities “will be like an office, a hotel for animals& rdquor ;, for which he dismisses the criticism about the lack of animal welfare in this type of facility.

“We can coexist with people, animals and nature & rdquor ;, points out the mayor of this Cuenca town.

The promoter company also affirms that there is nothing to fear: “It will be one of the most modern pig farms in Spain. It incorporates the most advanced technologies to minimize environmental impact and guarantee both the welfare of the animals and the highest quality of the product, “according to a statement.

Raft of Ves, another affected town

The same situation exists in the small town of Balsa de Ves, a small town in Albacete, with 135 inhabitants. All of them they live next to a plant that raises 60,000 pigs a year that make pollution, bad smells and ecological impact their daily bread.

The farm has dramatically lowered their quality of life. Paco, one of the town’s neighbors, is blunt about it, “the farm manure goes to terraces outside their fence and there they dump all the waste. The smell is unbearable, “he says. In addition, “the traffic of the trucks has caused the roads to be destroyed,” he says, referring to all the transport activity that this type of facility entails.

To top off the situation, a biogas plant next to the factory (a renewable energy system that uses animal waste to generate electricity), which only intensified the problem.

Neighbors say that waste from all over Spain arrives at that plant, in huge quantities, turning the area into a large dung heap.

It is, in short, an open debate on the limits of a livestock model that, although it provides an outlet for the population’s food needs, causes more and more problems in the Spanish countryside.

It may interest you: Livestock macro farms in Spain: two positions for an open debate