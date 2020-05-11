The Government has signed a pact with the social agents -both the CCOO and UGT unions and with CEOE and CEPYME-. However, the employers of SMEs demand from the minute one more aid to the Government of Pedro Sánchez. The president of the Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (Cepyme) has clarified that “unfortunately” there will be sectors that will not resume their activity on June 30 and which will have to be helped.

According to Cuerva, “the most important thing” in the agreement signed this Monday in Moncloa to extend the temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) has been the decoupling of the alarm state of their extinction, reports Europa Press.

“This is a business demand from a long time ago,” he remarked, after affirming that unions and employers have understood that it is essential that the completion of the files is not linked to the state of alarm.

However, although it considers that the ERTE they are “a necessary piece”, their extinction is “very limited in time” and June 30 “is very close”, reason why it has transmitted to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, that SMEs will need, if conditions so require, other types of aid or other measures, such as the extension of ERTEs in some sectors, companies or territories.

On tripartite commission To analyze the most affected sectors, the President of Cepyme clarifies that he will meet for the first time next Wednesday and has made it clear that there “is where you really have to work », because “as of June 30, you have to arrive with the duties done and knowing which companies are the most affected, because they will surely have to have additional measures.”

Although right now companies in almost all sectors are affected by the general stoppage, Cuerva has pointed out that those that most restrict their mobility and even those that have a higher possibility that demand does not emerge are the tourism, the Commerce or the car.

VAT refund

From his point of view, although ERTEs are a measure that has done “a lot of good”, more tools are needed for SMEs to get ahead, such as supplier payment plan, the direct injection of liquidity in companies, the real help in rentals small commercial business and tourism companies or to speed up the refund of many taxes, such as VAT, so that the company has liquidity and is more productive.

“The Government must redouble the effort, because no one can be left behind and the company is having a very, very bad time,” stressed the employer’s president.

On how many jobs and companies can be destroyed, Cuerva has made it clear that everything will depend on the time window and the measures that the Government puts into play. «I would like to be like in Germany and that 60% of GDP is dedicated to maintaining the productive fabric, as it is done there », he remarked.

The president of the employers has highlighted that the uncertainty and the “Relentless trickle” of changes and clarifications of the standard it makes the company suffer. “SMEs have done everything possible to be ready for phase 1 and I think we are,” he said.

However, it has underlined that companies are aware and eager to carry out their activity, but always from the maximum of the safety of workers, but also of customers. “The Spanish company is in a position to return to normality,” he added.

Regarding the fact that there are regions in Spain that are still in phase 0, Cuerva has pointed out that for SMEs “without a doubt 15 days today are many days” due to the economic situation in which the country is.

“Every day for SMEs is a century, a year of uncertainty. Fifteen days are many days and I hope and wish that all the provinces can pass this phase as soon as possible, because economic activity and society need it and we must generate certainty to give confidence, “he said.