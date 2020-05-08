The president of the Madrid employers’ association (CEIM) and vice-president of CEOE, Miguel Garrido, is concerned about the situation in Madrid companies, which will see how the Community of Madrid is one of the few areas in Spain that will not be able to pass from next Monday from Phase 0 to 1 in the de-escalated that Pedro Sánchez has designed towards the «new normality».

In statements to OKDIARIO after the Government’s decision not to allow Madrid to advance in the de-escalation, Miguel Garrido clarifies that, although he respects and abides by decisions based on health arguments, Sánchez’s measure will have a “Tremendous cost”. “Every week the situation is more serious than we thought it was,” he says, so he does not dare to make an exact calculation of the economic impact of the initiative of the Central Executive for companies in Madrid.

“We call attention to the extremely serious situation of what companies are going through,” warns Garrido, who warns that “every day the activity stops implies the disappearance of companies.” “The longer you stand the longer it will take to pick up the pace,” he says, warning that paralyzing the economy for another week or two will deal a “devastating” blow to the richest economy in the country, Spain’s economic engine.

The CEIM president points out that the decision of the Sánchez government will cause “millionaire losses” and insists that the most serious thing that this decision will entail will be the “definitive loss of business fabric”. «Business fabric that is lost and not recovered“He laments.

Miguel Garrido argues the following: «There are companies that have managed to endure the first month or the second, but there are some that cannot take it anymore, who throw in the towel and disappear. And that cannot be recovered ».

Ask for special financial aid for areas that do not pass from Phase 0 to 1

The employers of Madrid claims the Pedro Sánchez Government that, after the decision to refuse to advance in the de-escalation, grant «special aids»To the Madrid or Barcelona economy, which will not be able to go to Phase 1 from Monday either. «Madrid is the locomotive of the economy Spanish and to the extent that Madrid is stopped that has repercussions in all of Spain in a very serious way and that is why I believe that it deserves special attention and very urgent measures, “recalls this business leader.

Regarding the measures that the Pedro Sánchez government has implemented so far, the CEIM president believes that “the measures have been greatly spared” and that they “are clearly insufficient.” «We have the resources we have, if you spend them on subsidies you stop having resources to the best social shield that existswhat is he job“He thinks. “There is no better social shield than employment,” he reiterates.

His argument is the following: that with a subsidy or subsidy you can temporarily relieve the person but “with a job you are giving them a professional opportunity, to work, to fulfill themselves and you are contributing to wealth in general”. «A job is much more profitable“He concludes.