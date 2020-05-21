The Anged business organization, which represents large distribution companies such as El Corte Inglés, Carrefour or IKEA, demands from the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, more transparency in sanitary criteria and less political “discretion” in the business reopening plan.

This employer also warns that “the financial problems of small business companies will not be solved by prolonging the closure of larger stores” and that a “False rivalry” between small and large companies.

In a statement, Anged «shows his deep unease at the degree of political and economic discretion with which, according to what this morning in Congress the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has decided on the gradual reopening of commerce in Spain ».

He assures that «the financial and liquidity problems caused by the total closure for two and a half months of stores are common to all businesses and sectors, not just small businesses. And that, although they understand that “Small businesses do not have financial muscle” As Sánchez explained, “the Government’s obligation is to offer solutions that improve this situation of lack of liquidity, without penalizing the situation of the other operators, delaying the reopening of larger stores ».

The Anged employers are forceful: «In all the countries around us, trade is open. The reasons that the president argues, which respond to political and economic criteria, generate discrimination that affects the effective competition in the market, in violation of the Competition Defense Law ». In his opinion, “the Executive is also encouraging a false rivalry between small and large companies that is completely outweighed by the reality of today’s global market, in which we all compete in a global market with large digital platforms.”

The bosses of the large distribution -which brings together companies such as Alcampo, Apple Retail, Bricomart, C&A, Carrefour, Conforama, Costco, El Corte Inglés, Eroski, FNAC, IKEA, Leroy Merlin, MediaMarkt, Tendam, Toys`R`Us, Worten, Dufry and Feuvert- explains “this crisis requires on the part of all, especially our rulers, an exercise in transparency in explaining their decisions.”

And it offers data to argue the importance of refloating its sector: «Most of the stores of our associated companies have been closed for three months, with almost 100,000 ERTE employees and subject to a situation of extreme legal uncertainty, with permanent discretionary measures that are very difficult to manage. We are a sector that directly employs 230,000 people throughout Spain and on which a € 30 billion value chain, mainly made up of SMEs from industry and services, now also unemployed. Some of our companies have more than 9,500 Spanish suppliers, also subject to the discretion of political decisions ».

From Anged they point out that «the workers of our companies and their suppliers have exactly the same rights as any other company ». “Our activity does not generate greater mobility of people than, for example, a big industry, public transport or other service activities, where however, no size discrimination has been established so that, for example, they first open rural houses before hotels or small factories before large factories, “they riveted. .