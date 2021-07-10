The employees who unmask and put Mercadona in check

Mobilization of the CIG in the vicinity of a Mercadona store. (Image courtesy of the Galician Intersindical Confederation)

The Trade Union Section of CIG (Confederación Intersindical Galega) in Mercadona does not cease in its fight against what they call “repression” within Juan Roig’s company. From La Coruña they have become a headache, bringing to light several practices that have demystified the idyll of working for the company, such as the scandal of the minutes that the Labor Inspection highlighted after a complaint from the union.

These union employees have never had it easy, despite making it clear several times, including in Jordi Évole’s ‘Saved’ program, that they are not enemies of Mercadona, simply people who defend the rights and dignity of workers.

The path of the CIG as far as the supermarket giant is concerned has been tough since its inception. In 2006, it was forced to file a complaint with the Vilalba Civil Guard against Mercadona’s management for alleged coercion of the candidates on its lists for that year’s elections.

As La Voz de Galicia echoed in its day, spreading the explanations of the head of the CIG services federation, Carmen Antas, the company pressured, through its lawyer and a coordinator, four members of its list up to get them away, but after the complaint to the Benemérita they returned to it. They were strange elections, as Antas said, because There were only going to be two candidacies (the CIG and the UGT) and, suddenly, several company managers toured the work centers to obtain a third list sponsored by the Workers’ Commissions (CC.OO.).

There was already fear of the historic Galician unionism in the area.

In fact, CC.OO. managed to become a majority in the Committee until reaching the turning point in the 2014 elections, when several of its members, including its president André Abeledo, joined CIG trade unionists to form COG (Central Obreira Galega), a candidacy that obtained five delegates, only surpassed by UGT, with seven.

Read more

A resounding success that left CC.OO. for a reason that borders on scandal: when they were still part of this union, most of its members opposed dismissals and sanctions with mobilizations that demanded compliance with the rights contemplated in the agreement such as the reconciliation of work and family life, legality in terms of days, categories, remuneration, etc. This did not please the direction of the Galician trade sector of CC.OO. that, together with Mercadona, tried to end the protests. Namely, instead of putting pressure on the company, CC.OO. pressured its delegates and its president André Abeledo, who currently continues to work in the company and remains faithful to its principles, despite several juicy offers received on the condition that they stop bothering.

Thus, all these members, CC.OO.’s headache, continued their union outside, forming the aforementioned COG.

Since then, the CIG struggle has grown stronger within Juan Roig’s company and they have been demonstrating different practices for years to raise awareness about the different situations that Mercadona workers go through.

Good examples are the multiple communications that they launch through their web platform. In 2019, they denounced “threats of sanction” to employees for the simple fact of wearing tattoos in visible places, despite the fact that the agreement does not contain anything on this matter.

Last year 2020, likewise, the CIG denounced the withdrawal of the salary supplement during temporary disability “as a measure of pressure or punishment when a worker is on sick leave.” Without going any further, that happened to André Abeledo, mentioned above. He assured that this withdrawal was applied to him “without prior notice from Mercadona, while he was on leave and in full quarantine due to covid-19”.

In the statement about it, the CIG even pointed out that this measure is taken “following the guidelines of the company doctor, who seeks to request voluntary discharge”, and that “it is a normal and habitual practice in Mercadona at the state level”.

Beyond uncovering the scandal in the minutes, spread by an Inspection report, the Galician union contributes with its fight to ensure that more and more are those who dare to denounce Mercadona. The last case that has left the company in a bad place was the setback that was taken by the Superior Court of Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG) by a scoundrel to a working mother in terms of conciliation.

The CIG is the only union that is truly upsetting Mercadona, which has an outbreak in La Coruña that still fights firmly for workers’ rights and that it cannot control.

VIDEO | A nutritionist disassembles Mercadona products that claim to be healthy

More stories that may interest you: