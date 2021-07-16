The emotionally intelligent company is more competitive

Companies have changed. Now they need their employees to live work as a positive experience, in an environment they want to belong to, that they feel connected to their company, interconnected with the team and motivated to continue obtaining positive results.

It is not a utopia to achieve a work environment in which people feel valued, excited to participate in a common mission and with the ability to establish consensus, even among diametrically opposed individuals.

It is simply a matter of emotional education. And this can and should be learned through training programs that assess the emotional intelligence of workers and plan individual and group courses that revert to well-being, that dreamed advantage that leads to retaining talent and increasing productivity.

What is emotional education for in the company?

Identify the emotions. “Emotions are the captains of our lives and we obey them without even realizing it,” wrote Van Gogh. And so it is: often, we are not aware of what happens to us, and since we cannot manage what is not known, the first thing is to learn to identify and name our own emotions in order to manage the problems that cause them. In a stressful environment, such as the company, it is essential to recognize the origin of demotivation, anger, detachment, frustration, burnout … Sometimes, it is enough to detect deficiencies such as the low value of employees, their lack of identification with the values ​​of the company, distancing from business ethics …

Recognize own and other’s emotions. Learning to identify the emotions that each one feels also allows us to recognize those of others. That is why business training in emotions must involve each and every one of those who are part of the company, from top to bottom and from bottom to top.

Train people to manage emotions. Emotional management is the key to solving problems and works in any type of company, from those that serve patients and their families to those that sell products on the other side of the planet, through those who work in education or provide news. to the media. Emotionally intelligent employees not only know how to manage their emotions, but also their relationships with others, so that they can have self-control, listening skills, understanding, empathy, an inclusive and collaborative work culture … skills and attitudes necessary in the company.

Emotions are a competitive advantage. Emotional management allows workers to be better at performing their jobs, simply because they are happier. Emotions are the engine of people and also of companies, which are nothing more than a group of people with a common mission. They trust their abilities, because they have personal, social and professional competencies. In addition, they do not give up when something disappointing happens, but respond with resilience and a desire to face new challenges and challenges.

Investing in emotional training in the company is investing in its success.

