the emotional words of Kiko Matamoros to Paz Padilla that have made the presenter cry

Paz Padilla and Kiko Matamoros have starred this Saturday an emotional moment thanks to a few words from the first one that made the presenter and actress cry.

As stated by Fórmula TV, the presenter of Sálvame said: “Kiko he was very distant with meHe had never been close and it was hard for me to get to him. I knew he had the wrong image of me. “

Paz Padilla has given Matamoros a dedicated copy of his book. The contributor asked if he could read his dedication aloud. Padilla agreed: “I have always thought that you are very difficult to get to know, that it was difficult for you to get your emotions out. If one day you tell me ‘I love you’, I will be the happiest woman in the world. “

So, Kiko Matamoros has been excited and said: “I love you”. It was then that the actress from Cádiz began to cry and melted into a hug with the collaborator.

“I wasn’t going to give it to you because I know you are very erudite and you read very profound things, I was very excited that you asked me, “Paz Padilla said later.

Paz Padilla’s book is called The humor of my life and in it she recounts her experiences after the death of her husband, Antonio Juan Vidal, who passed away last July due to cancer.